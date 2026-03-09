Kingston Flemings Named Finalist For Multiple National Awards

In the 2025-26 season for the Big 12, the BYU Cougars had AJ Dybantsa, the Texas Tech Red Raiders had JT Toppin, and the Houston Cougars had freshman Kingston Flemings to lead their teams on the court.

Flemings' impact at the Fertitta Center and beyond for Houston has been well-documented, leading the team in points per game (16.5), assists per game (5.4), and shattered the Houston program record for most points in a freshman season that had stood for over 45 years.

Now, it's not just Houston and the Big 12 aware of Flemings' skill, it's the entire nation.

Flemings Named Finalist For Cousy, Wooden Awards

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson talks with guard Kingston Flemings (4) while playing against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Monday afternoon, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given annually to the top college basketball point guard in the nation.

Flemings, along with Alabama's Mark Sears, Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr., Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., and Purdue's Braden Smith were named as the five finalists for the honor, named after the legendary Boston Celtics point guard and six-time NBA champion.

This past Saturday, Flemings was also named as one of 15 candidates for the John R. Wooden Award, given to the nation's most outstanding college basketball player.

Flemings is one of six freshmen up for the honor, and one of five from the Big 12, including both Dybantsa and Toppin.

Flemings and teammate Emanuel Sharp were named to the midseason watch list for the same award in a list of 25 candidates, and Flemings has stood the test of time with his astonishing display on the hardwood during conference play.

After proving his worth in the first half of the season, the San Antonio native showed that he truly belonged with a 42-point performance against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in late January, setting the Houston freshman single-game scoring record and becoming the 12th player in program history to put up a 40-spot in a game.

During their first meeting with the Red Raiders in January, he scored nine points in the final two minutes on the way to a 69-65 win for the Cougars.

Flemings' elite play led the Cougars to a 26-5 regular season record, including 14-4 against fellow Big 12 schools, behind only the Arizona Wildcats and putting them in prime position to make their second straight appearance in the national championship game.

Flemings and the rest of the Cougars will meet a fellow conference foe in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday at 6:00 PM.