Kingston Flemings vs. Keaton Wagler: Inside the Sweet 16 Freshman Guard Matchup

As No. 2 seed Houston men's basketball prepares to face No. 3 Illinois just 2.1 miles away from the UH campus at Toyota Center downtown on March 26 at 9:05 p.m., with expected home crowd support, the matchup carries significance amongst two of college basketball's freshman guards in an already coveted class of such players.

While the Cougars will continue to enlist in point guard Kingston Flemings, who's averaged 13.5 points through the first weekend in wins over No. 15 Idaho and No. 10 Texas A&M, the Fighting Illini will bring on their long-range option in shooting guard Keaton Wagler, with back-to-back double-figure performances entering the Sweet 16 and a young career 40% clip from 3-point range.

But what is it that bolsters the significance in this matchup?

Flemings, Wagler toe-to-toe

VCU Rams guard Brandon Jennings (0) defends Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As part of a historical day among three 40-point performances amongst freshmen on Jan. 24, with two out of the Big 12 conference, Flemings and Wagler issued 42 and 46-point outings, respectively, despite Flemings' efforts coming up short in a 90-86 loss to Texas Tech that day.

While Flemings set a new freshman program scoring record for a Houston freshman, Wagler's nine triples towards a 77% shooting day from the floor amounted to the Fighting Illini taking down preseason AP No. 1 Purdue on the road at Mackey Arena.

Whereas it doesn't always take the first set of shots, the Cougars will often rely on early rebounding to be able to create separation from their opponents, where Flemings has averaged four per game in coach Kelvin Sampson's emphasis on guard boards.

But the same can be said for Wagler on the boards, to which Flemings credited his personal pace towards being an orchestral tool for Illinois' scoring.

"[Wagler] plays at his own pace," Flemings said. "It's hard to speed him up. He's the engine to their offense."

That 6-foot-6, 180-pound engine has averaged almost 18 points per game, and it effectively earned him recognition as the 2026 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, along with first-team All-Big Ten and consensus second-team All-American honors.

While Flemings trails not far behind, averaging 16.2 points per game and a 39% clip from 3-point range, his value lies in the assist column, where he stands 45th in Division I on the mark, while holding an impressive 2.85 assist-to-turnover ratio as a freshman.

All have helped him earn first-team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Freshman team honors, while also putting him on the Bob Cousy Award watchlist for the nation's best point guard.

With Houston's offensive supporting cast around him, the freshman guard matchup itself remains mostly balanced, but it leans towards the Cougars as 2.5-point favorites entering the Thursday-night tilt at Toyota Center.