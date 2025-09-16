A Legendary Name Returns to Houston Basketball Recruiting Stage
After landing the No. 3 overall 2025 recruiting class, Houston basketball is still hard at work on the recruiting trail.
Aziz Olajuwon, son of Houston legend Hakeem Olajuwon, placed Houston in his top four schools along with Stanford, Cincinnati and Vanderbilt.
The 6-foot-7 forward is ranked No. 61 in the 2026 class, and would be a major get for head coach Kelvin Sampson and staff.
Aziz Olajuwon’s Background
Aziz is a top recruit in the 2026 class, and he is from Sugar Land, Texas. He is now in his final year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. and is a high school standout.
Before attending IMG Academy, Aziz attended Fort Bend Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas.
Last season he averaged 19.9 points and nine rebounds per game. He also showed improvement on defense, recording more than a steal and a block per game.
Aziz was named a standout in the NBPA Top 100 Camp over the summer, and he gained a lot of recognition because of his stellar performance.
The four-star shooting forward visited Stanford over the summer, and is set to visit Vanderbilt and Cincinnati later this month.
Aziz officially visits Houston on Oct. 9, 2025, which is his final scheduled visit so far.
Olajuwon’s Houston Legacy
Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon is one of the most important figures in Houston sports history.
Olajuwon started his legacy at the University of Houston, and was part of the legendary Phi Slama Jama team.
In his career as a Cougar, he averaged 13.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and over four blocks per game.
In his three seasons, Olajuwon led Houston deep in the NCAA Tournament every year, but the Cougars couldn’t win a national title despite making it to the championship game twice.
Because of his outstanding college career at UH, Olajuwon was drafted as the top pick in the 1984 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets.
Olajuwon became one of the greatest players in NBA history and won back-to-back championships with the Rockets in 1994 and 1995.
He was also a 12-time NBA Allstar, and won two NBA Finals MVP awards.
The Houston legend was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008, forever cementing his legacy as a Houston basketball great.
Olajuwon continues to support both the University of Houston and the Houston Rockets by attending games and repping his former team.
For Hakeem, Houston will always be home and he continues to support his city after his playing career.
Houston’s 2026 Class
Houston basketball has 22 offers listed in the 2026 class and has yet to land a commit this cycle.
With many four and five-star recruits interested in UH, the Cougars are set to add to an already talented roster this offseason.