Live updates, score: Houston leads Texas A&M in men's basketball exhibition

The Cougars were impressive in their first game action of the season

Ben Sherman

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) scored eight points in the first half of their exhibition game against Texas A&M.
/ Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In their first game action of the 2024-25 college basketball season, the No. 4 Houston Cougars look every bit the part of a national championship contender.

It's just one half of a charity exhibition game, but the Cougars have flashed depth, scoring ability, length and their trademark suffocating defense on the way to a 38-28 halftime lead over No. 13 Texas A&M.

Kelvin Sampson went with a starting lineup of LJ Cryer, Emanuel Sharp, J'Wan Roberts, Milos Uzan and Joseph Tugler vs. the Aggies. Ja'Vier Francis is dealing with a groin injury and was in street clothes. He's expected to be ready for next week's season opener.

Cryer led the Cougars with 9 points in the first half, and Sharp added 8. Terrance Arceneaux chipped in 6 points. Houston shot 8-for-17 from the 3-point line and outrebounded the Aggies 24-16.

Tugler struggled from the field (0-for-5), but looked explosive and led all players with 8 rebounds. Roberts racked up 4 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in the first half.

You can watch the game on ESPN+.

First Half Highlights

Emanuel Sharp buries a 3-pointer to open the game:

Terrance Arceneau, coming off an ACL injury, drains a 3-pointer in transition:

LJ Cryer knocks down a deep 3-pointer:

Freshman Mercy Miller flashes his athleticism by splitting a double team and throwing down a two-handed dunk:

