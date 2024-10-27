Live updates, score: Houston leads Texas A&M in men's basketball exhibition
In their first game action of the 2024-25 college basketball season, the No. 4 Houston Cougars look every bit the part of a national championship contender.
It's just one half of a charity exhibition game, but the Cougars have flashed depth, scoring ability, length and their trademark suffocating defense on the way to a 38-28 halftime lead over No. 13 Texas A&M.
Kelvin Sampson went with a starting lineup of LJ Cryer, Emanuel Sharp, J'Wan Roberts, Milos Uzan and Joseph Tugler vs. the Aggies. Ja'Vier Francis is dealing with a groin injury and was in street clothes. He's expected to be ready for next week's season opener.
Cryer led the Cougars with 9 points in the first half, and Sharp added 8. Terrance Arceneaux chipped in 6 points. Houston shot 8-for-17 from the 3-point line and outrebounded the Aggies 24-16.
Tugler struggled from the field (0-for-5), but looked explosive and led all players with 8 rebounds. Roberts racked up 4 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in the first half.
You can watch the game on ESPN+.
First Half Highlights
Emanuel Sharp buries a 3-pointer to open the game:
Terrance Arceneau, coming off an ACL injury, drains a 3-pointer in transition:
LJ Cryer knocks down a deep 3-pointer:
Freshman Mercy Miller flashes his athleticism by splitting a double team and throwing down a two-handed dunk: