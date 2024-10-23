Live updates, how to watch: Big 12 men's basketball media day
Is the Big 12 still the best basketballl conference in the country?
Judging by the preseason national rankings, yes.
Three of the top five and five of the top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 preseason men's basketball poll are Big 12 teams.
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks and the No. 4 Houston Cougars lead the way - and both are among the early favorites to win the 2025 NCAA Championship.
Bill Self, Kelvin Sampson and every other Big 12 coach will meet with the media Wednesday in Kansas City as part of the annual Big 12 Basketball Media Days. You can watch all of the interviews starting at 9 a.m. CT on ESPN+.
Sampson brought LJ Cryer, J'Wan Roberts and Emanuel Sharp with him. Follow along below for live updates, analysis and highlights from Big 12 men's basketball media day:
Big 12 Media Day Live Updates
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson is scheduled for his press conference at 2:30 p.m. CT
Baylor coach Scott Drew will start the day with his media session at 9 a.m. CT. It's also Drew's birthday. You can watch live on ESPN+.