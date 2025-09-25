Looking at 3 Houston Cougars Potentially Surprising Matchups Ahead of the Season
The start of the college basketball season is right around the corner, with the Houston Cougars returning to the hardwood with an exhibition matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs before their first official regular-season game against Lehigh, kicking off the season in early November.
Kelvin Sampson once again features a squad that should be the undeniable favorites in the Big 12 after sweeping the conference's regular season and tournament championships. The Cougars should also be towards the top in discussions over the potential national championship contenders with the Cougars' blend of veteran and youth talent.
With the release of the Cougars' conference schedule on Tuesday, and the non-conference portion of the schedule being released a week ago, the Cougars now know their entire schedule for the 2025-26 season as they look to march back to the championship game of the NCAA Tournament. Here is a look at a few games that could be surprising.
Which Matchups Could Fly Under the Radar for the Cougars?
Baylor
Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew has a tough task ahead of him for the upcoming season, with Baylor replacing its entire roster from last year as all players from the Bears' 2024-25 roster either declared for the NBA Draft, left in the transfer portal, or exhausted their college eligibility.
Drew was busy in the transfer portal himself, bringing in seven different transfers for the upcoming seaosn, five of which are designated as four stars out of the transfer portal. And out of the high school ranks, Baylor signed four players, with their best prospect being five-star forward Tounde Yessoufou.
Drew has a championship pedigree, leading Baylor to a national championship just a few years ago. If his new squad can click early, it could lead to interesting matchups between the two Texas teams. As the Cougars will face the Bears in a home-and-away series once conference play rolls around, with the first meeting being on Jan. 10 in Waco, and the return game set for late in the season on March 4 from the Fertitta Center.
Syracuse
Syracuse has not had the best run as of late, currently on a four-year streak of missing the NCAA Tournament, the longest run the Orange have missed the NCAA Tournament since the early 70s. However, the 2025-26 season could be where the wretched streak ends.
As the Orange head into the season with one of the top freshmen from the 2025 class, in four-star guard Kiyan Anthony, with a last name that's certain to draw a bit of déjà vu. Could the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony repeat what he did with the Orange? Who knows, but if the younger Anthony is as advertised as a prospect when Houston meets with Syracuse on Nov. 24, that matchup could be a lot more interesting.
Florida State
For the first time in 23 the Florida State Seminoles will have a different head coach on the sideline as long-time Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton resigned at the end of the 2024-25 season after a 17-15 record and missing the NCAA Tournament.
Now insert new head coach Luke Loucks, who returns to his alma mater after playing for Florida State from 2008-2012, helping the Seminoles win their first ACC title in 2012. Loucks has spent nearly a decade coaching at the NBA level, with the Golden State Warriors, winning two championships in 2017 and 2018, and most recently spending time with the Sacramento Kings.
Loucks could make a big statement in his first season at the helm when the Cougars take on the Seminoles on Dec. 6 at the Toyota Center.