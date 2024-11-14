Houston Cougars On SI

Milos Uzan might be X-factor for No. 8 Houston Cougars

Uzan showed off his versatility in Houston's win over Louisiana

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) scores in the first half against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at Fertitta Center.
Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) scores in the first half against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at Fertitta Center. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Milos Uzan is a Swiss Army Knife.

The 6-foot-4 Oklahoma transfer has quickly integrated himself into Kelvin Sampson's system and has flashed his wide range of skills in No. 8 Houston's first three games.

In Wednesday night's 91-45 win over Louisiana, Uzan finished with 13 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in just 21 minutes. He attacked the basket, knocked down open 3-pointers, found teammates in transition, guarded multiple positions and crashed the boards — to name a few things he did well.

Uzan Flashing 3-point Range

After shooting 29.6% from the 3-point line last season at Oklahoma, Uzan worked on his range over the summer — and the early returns are encouraging.

Through three games Uzan is averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 50% from downtown. He's part of arguably the best three-guard starting lineup in the country along with Emanuel Sharp and national player of the year candidate LJ Cryer.

With opposing defenses focused on taking away Cryer, both Uzan and Sharp are going to find themselves with open looks. And if they both keep knocking down shots Houston (2-1) is going to be difficult to beat.

Sharp was 3-of-5 from the field (2-of-2 from downtown) vs. Louisiana and finished with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Cryer was was 3-of-6 (2-of-3 from beyond the arc) and finished with 8 points.

Houston's vaunted three-guard lineup combined to shoot 6-of-8 from the 3-point line on Wednesday night.

Mercy Miller Sparks Run

Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller (25) shoots the ball over Louisiana guard Koron Davis (11) during the first half
Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller (25) shoots the ball over Louisiana guard Koron Davis (11) during the first half at Fertitta Center. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Freshman guard Mercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P, had another impressive performance off the bench. He scored 12 points in 21 minutes and sparked a 20-5 first-half run that helped Houston (2-1) open up a double-digit lead.

Terrance Arceneaux led Houston with 14 points off the bench, but he shot just 4-of-14 from the field. Senior forward J'Wan Roberts had a perfect shooting night, going 3-of-3 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Houston has more than a week off before hosting Hofstra (3-0) at the Fertitta Center on Friday, Nov. 22. Hofstra upset Seton Hall 49-48 on Wednesday night.

Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson (8) looks to pass the ball
Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson (8) looks to pass the ball as Louisiana Ragin Cajuns guard Mostapha El Moutaouakkil (8) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. The Cougars defeated the Ragin Cajuns 91-45. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
