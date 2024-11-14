Milos Uzan might be X-factor for No. 8 Houston Cougars
Milos Uzan is a Swiss Army Knife.
The 6-foot-4 Oklahoma transfer has quickly integrated himself into Kelvin Sampson's system and has flashed his wide range of skills in No. 8 Houston's first three games.
In Wednesday night's 91-45 win over Louisiana, Uzan finished with 13 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in just 21 minutes. He attacked the basket, knocked down open 3-pointers, found teammates in transition, guarded multiple positions and crashed the boards — to name a few things he did well.
Uzan Flashing 3-point Range
After shooting 29.6% from the 3-point line last season at Oklahoma, Uzan worked on his range over the summer — and the early returns are encouraging.
Through three games Uzan is averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 50% from downtown. He's part of arguably the best three-guard starting lineup in the country along with Emanuel Sharp and national player of the year candidate LJ Cryer.
With opposing defenses focused on taking away Cryer, both Uzan and Sharp are going to find themselves with open looks. And if they both keep knocking down shots Houston (2-1) is going to be difficult to beat.
Sharp was 3-of-5 from the field (2-of-2 from downtown) vs. Louisiana and finished with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Cryer was was 3-of-6 (2-of-3 from beyond the arc) and finished with 8 points.
Houston's vaunted three-guard lineup combined to shoot 6-of-8 from the 3-point line on Wednesday night.
Mercy Miller Sparks Run
Freshman guard Mercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P, had another impressive performance off the bench. He scored 12 points in 21 minutes and sparked a 20-5 first-half run that helped Houston (2-1) open up a double-digit lead.
Terrance Arceneaux led Houston with 14 points off the bench, but he shot just 4-of-14 from the field. Senior forward J'Wan Roberts had a perfect shooting night, going 3-of-3 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
Houston has more than a week off before hosting Hofstra (3-0) at the Fertitta Center on Friday, Nov. 22. Hofstra upset Seton Hall 49-48 on Wednesday night.