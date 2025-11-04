New Scoring Duo Emerges For Houston Basketball
Houston basketball lost four players last year to graduation: J’Wan Roberts, L.J. Cryer, Mylik Wilson and Ja’Vier Francis.
Last season, Roberts and Cryer did most of the work offensively and were the top two options in the offense.
This year, senior guards Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan will take the reins of the offense, and they are one of the best backcourt duos in the entire country.
Houston’s New Look Offense
With the loss of four players, the Cougars are losing a combined 37 points per game and several veteran leaders.
The team now looks to Uzan and Sharp to take the next step into becoming leaders on the offensive side of the ball.
”The guy that played the four for us last year was a guy by the name of J’Wan Roberts,” head coach Kelvin Sampson said. “He is the winningest player in the history of this program. Guess who replaced him tonight? Chris Cenac, a guy who has never played a college game before… I wonder how many people compare him to J’Wan. How unplugged is that?”
Sampson also was clear on how big the loss of his former guard L.J. Cryer would be along side Roberts.
”How about L.J. Cryer? Emanuel wasn’t the first option last season, it was L.J. and J’Wan. Everybody is moving up a chair, so it’s going to take everybody,” Sampson said.
Last season, Sharp averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 points per game and he will be needed this season as a top option.
Uzan also had an impressive first year as a Cougar and averaged 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
The duo already showed improvement in last night’s 75-57 victory over Lehigh in the Fertitta Center.
Sharp is known for his elite three point shooting, but last night, he scored by attacking the rim and he hit several mid range jump shots.
He finished the season opener with 24 points and led all scorers, while only making one three-pointer all night.
He also was impressive defensively and on the boards, finishing with seven rebounds, three steals and a block.
Uzan followed in scoring, ending his night with 12 points. He also added five rebounds, five assists and a steal to his final stat line.
The Cougars will have some growning pains without some of last year’s seniors, but Sharp and Uzan are poised for a big season and they are two leaders that Sampson will rely on heavily.