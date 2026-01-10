Notable Guards To Watch When Houston Hits The Road To Take On Baylor

Houston will travel to take on Baylor on Saturday at noon for a game that should feature two teams that are, in some ways, very similar but also very different.

The Cougars are coming off of an enormous win against a ranked Red Raiders team that collapsed in the final minutes of the second half so coach Kelvin Sampson’s team is going to search for its second conference road win of the season but in order to do that, it has to continue to play its style of basketball with the magnificent defensive showing last Tuesday night.

Right now, the Bears are not off to the start that coach Scott Drew thought that it would be, but they are finding ways to manage the game in the best way possible, and that is going to be tough to do when a red-hot Cougars team is playing like it hasn’t lost all season.

For Houston to make another statement on the road and show how its uniqueness, limiting the big-playmaking abilities of these talented players, is step one in pulling off an upset in front of a rowdy Foster Pavilion.

Cameron Carr, Guard

Ever wonder if there was anyone on Baylor’s roster who was shooting above 50 percent? What about 55 percent? Well, the sophomore star, who is only in his first season with Drew after spending two years in Tennessee, has been nothing but beneficial for the Baylor basketball community.

As a shooter listed at 6-foot-5, the massive guard who wears No. 43 is cooking something special in the Waco region, shooting 55.6 percent from the field and averaging 21 points per game, along with 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

While it has been an up-and-down season for the Bears, he hasn’t given up, appearing in 14 games this season. His best game of the season was in the home opener against Rio Grande Valley, where he recorded a season-high 28 points, shooting 64.3 percent from the field. He shoots the three well, too, with his best day behind the arc coming against St John’s on Thanksgiving week, with five made that afternoon. Watch out for him, Cougars.

Dan Skillings, Guard

Another multi-skilled athlete who has been a great addition to Baylor was Dan Skillings, the 6-foot-6 guard who can weave his way through traffic and navigate double teams, as he has generated a lot of offense.

With 11.8 points per game, along with his 7.1 rebounds and 3 assists, the speedster can go to work without being the guy who is covered the most. He works quietly. He does his own thing. He can quickly frustrate defenses and will nail his 3-pointers and free throws, so watch for No. 0 to have an afternoon against Houston.