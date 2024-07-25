University of Houston to retire Don Chaney’s number with the help of an unsung hero
The University of Houston is set to retire the number of Don Chaney, a trailblazing figure in Cougar basketball history who not only excelled on the court but also helped integrate UH athletics. Chaney's No. 24 will join the rafters of the Fertitta Center, alongside his close friend and teammate Elvin Hayes. This long-overdue recognition is the result of efforts led by current Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson and his team, particularly UH basketball director of external operations Lauren Sampson.
Kelvin Sampson highlights Chaney's legacy, emphasizing his contributions to the sport and his dignified character. Chaney, known for his formidable defense and scoring ability, played a crucial role in leading the Cougars to two Final Fours and a Sweet 16 between 1965 and 1968. Notably, he played all 40 minutes in the historic "Game of the Century," where Houston upset John Wooden's UCLA in front of a massive Astrodome crowd.
“I pushed for Don’s number to be retired,” Kelvin Sampson tells PaperCity Magazine. “And there’s a couple of other guys. Guys like Dwight Davis. I think he’s another one that’s very deserving. But Don Chaney is part of Cougar basketball royalty. His class. His dignity. His professionalism. His wisdom. His demeanor."
Chaney and Hayes were pioneers, the first African-Americans to play basketball for the University of Houston, a significant social milestone paralleled by Warren McVea's integration of the UH football team. Chaney recalls the challenges and eventual acceptance that came with this integration, marking a significant cultural shift.
“It was tough,” Chaney told PaperCity earlier this summer of integrating Houston athletics. “It was tough the first year. After the first year it was unbelievable how you were accepted. I say to the point where coming from an all Black high school and an all Black neighborhood, I had to also accept the situation myself.
“It worked out great. But the first year was tough.”
Despite his humility—evident in his rarely worn championship rings from his Boston Celtics days—Chaney's impact is profound. His health struggles with hereditary transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy add poignancy to this recognition. Chaney remains a dedicated supporter of UH basketball, frequently attending games and engaging with the community.
The upcoming ceremony will be an emotional event, celebrating Chaney's immense contributions and ensuring his legacy endures. This honor, championed by Kelvin and Lauren Sampson, underscores Chaney's lasting influence on Houston basketball and the broader athletic community.