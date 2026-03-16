The Best (and Worst) March Madness Moments in Houston Cougars History

With Selection Sunday having come and gone and Houston men's basketball's potential path to back to the third weekend being officially determined, the highly-anticipated day in March typically never fails to bring back memories of March Madness past, through the ups and downs across decades for the Cougars.

The goal remains the same for Houston nonetheless, as winning its first national championship remains the program focus. Throughout 81 seasons, nine head coaches, seven trips to the Final Four and three national runner-up finishes, the program's history has had its share of triumphs and trials towards working for the long-awaited accomplishment.

But in 12 seasons of a program turnaround under coach Kelvin Sampson, Houston has effectiviely been placed in perennial contention status towards meeting that goal.

Even though their three-season streak as a No. 1-seed has come to an end, the Cougars are just as capable of reaching the promised land in any other marking, as their journey begins against No. 15 seed Idaho at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

If Houston cruises through the first and second rounds, the chances to create lasting memories in front of its home crowd can only increase.

And such memories have a chance to be added to a collection of some of the Cougars' recent highs and lows of the Sampson era, composing some of the best (and worst) moments in their March Madness history.

But what if both the best, and the worst, came in one weekend in San Antonio?

The Best: Houston's Final Four revenge of Duke in late 9-0 run

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The 2024 Sweet 16 matchup between No. 1-seed Houston and No. 4-seed Duke at American Airlines Center in Dallas saw a crushing blow in the form of senior guard Jamal Shead's ankle sprain, which left the Cougars without their captain of the floor and their efforts short one possession.

It was a loss that stuck in the minds of Houston's returners for the 2024-25 season, and it paid off over a year later in the trip to its seventh Final Four in program history and rematch with the Blue Devils as a No. 1-seed on April 5, 2025.

In spoiling a 27-point performance from AP Player of the Year freshman guard and eventual No. 1-overall NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg, Houston took advantage of just one made field goal from Duke over the final 10 and a half minutes.

With the Cougars issuing a series of stops over the final 33 seconds, graduate forward J'Wan Roberts' paint jumper issued the final touches of the 9-0 run that sent Houston to its third national championship game in program history, its first since 1984, and a sea of Cougar red in awe in the Alamo City.

While some consider it the greatest individual game win in program history, those all-time highs turned into all-time lows over 48 hours later.

64 seconds enough to plummet emotions in title game

Apr 7, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (right) reacts after losing to the Florida Gators in the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Less than 65 seconds.

That's how much South No. 1-seeded Florida led for the entirety of its national championship matchup with Houston on April 7, 2025, after the Cougars pulled off an improbable late comeback just two nights earlier.

That was also all it took for Houston's national championship dream to be crushed in what many considered one of the best opportunities yet for the accomplishment.

With seconds remaining and a 65-63 lead, Florida senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. issued a defining stop in the middle of redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp's motion, cutting away the chance of a game-winning 3-pointer before the confetti fell for the Gators.

It was a loss tough to swallow for the Cougars and Sharp in particular, who was consoled by Clayton before heading to the locker room.

Even though it was the closest Houston had been to accomplishing the ultimate goal in the Sampson era, the moment provided the possibility of the most heartbreaking moment of all the Cougars' shortcomings in their March Madness history.

Now, another prime opportunity awaits for Houston to put the memorable ups and downs aside, as the Cougars hope an eighth trip to the third weekend results in that ultimate goal and leaves them finally on the winning side of history.