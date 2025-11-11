The Houston Cougars Are Now Betting Favorites to Win The National Championship
With the loss of Houston’s leaders, guard L.J. Cryer and forward J’Wan Roberts, the Cougars had to completely shift the roster for this season.
They did so by adding three five-star freshman in Kingston Flemings, Isiah Harwell and Chris Cenac.
With a top-three 2025 recruiting class added to an already talented roster, the Cougars sit at +800 and are the favorites to win it all this season, per On3 Sports.
Why Houston Is The NCAA Tournament Favorite
The Cougars have a new trio of veteran returners that make them one of the most dangerous teams in the country.
First off, senior guard Emanuel Sharp is back, and he is the top scoring threat for this Houston offense.
The sharp shooter averaged 12.6 points per game last season and shot 40.7% from behind the arc.
Through two games, he has already shown his increased scoring role, averaging 16.5 points per game.
He is not only an elite offensive weapon. Sharp will be one of the best defensive players in the country in coach Kelvin Sampson’s system.
Senior guard Milos Uzan will also be another top-scoring option for the Cougars. His stellar play last year earned him a lot of attention from NBA scouts, but the veteran guard decided to refine his skills one more season and chase that National Championship banner.
This season, Uzan is averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 assists, four rebounds and a steal per game.
The other star returner is none other than junior forward Joseph Tugler. The 6-foot-8 big man earned several defensive accolades last year, and he is continuing that same performance this season.
He is averaging 2.5 blocks and 2.5 steals per game, making him one of the best defenders in the entire country to start the season.
Tugler has alo taken an increased offensive role, averaging 13 points per game, a big uptick from his 5.5 average last season.
The Cougars have depth at every position and have several more returners that will make an impact.
The new guys however have exploded onto the scene and shown how much they bring to this team.
Flemings has been the star so far, coming off an electric 20-point game against Towson. The freshman guard will be heavily relied upon this season on both sides of the floor.
Cenac has not quite found his offensive rhythm to start the season, but with Houston having several elite scorers, he doesn’t always have to score to impact winning.
Sampson said in the Towson postgame press conference that he was the best player on the floor despite having only two points.
That is because he grabbed 13 boards and was elite in the rebounding game. Sampson has liked the effort the young star has shown this season.
The final freshman who will be an x-factor is Harwell. Still battling a knee injury, he hasn’t had much time on the floor this season.
Harwell is an elite shooter and he will be needed in conference play.
Overall, the Houston Cougars are loaded this season. Between the returners and the three new freshmen, it is clear why Houston has the highest odds to bring the trophy home this year.