The Houston Non-Conference Basketball Schedule Release Should Have Fans Very Excited
The Houston Cougars' much-anticipated 2025-26 season is still a few months away from tipping off, as the Cougars will look to once again make the journey through the NCAA Tournament in hopes of winning their first national championship in program history.
While a few conference and non-conference games have been announced. Houston's complete non-conference matchup schedule was announced on Wednesday. The Cougars will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an exhibition matchup on Oct. 26, followed by 13 out-of-conference fixtures, facing teams from nine different conferences.
The Cougars' regular season will begin at home in the Fertitta Center, taking on Lehigh on Nov. 3. Some of the Cougars' big games against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and Auburn Tigers have already been announced; two other games on the non-conference schedule stick out immediately.
Which other Nonconference Matchups Stand out?
Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Volunteers had a successful 2024-25 season, finishing the year with a 30-8 record and a run to the SEC tournament championship game after victories over the Texas Longhorns, Auburn Tigers, and ultimately losing in the finals to the eventual conference champions and national champions, the Florida Gators.
The Volunteers also had a well-sustained run in the NCAA Tournament with victories over the Wofford Terriers, UCLA Bruins, and rivals the Kentucky Wildcats, ultimately ending their season after falling in the Elite Eight to the Cougars.
With recent history between the two programs still lingering, the Nov. 25 matchup, a part of the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas, is sure to be filled with emotion. The Cougars ended the Volunteers' season after defeating them 69-50 en route to the Final Four and ultimately playing in the national championship game.
Syracuse Orange
Last season was a rough one for Syracuse, finishing the season with a 14-19 record, and while winning their first round game in the ACC Tournament, their participation ended in the second round after losing to the SMU Mustangs. For the Orange, their season ended there after missing the NCAA Tournament, continuing a streak of four straight years missing the tournament.
One of the big differences for Syracuse this year is the elite four-star prospect and son of legendary basketball player Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony, joining the program. Following in his father's footsteps, the No. 1 player out of New York and No. 8 player at his position per ESPN committed to the Orange in November of last year.
The Nov. 24 matchup, also a part of the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas, should feature some of the best freshmen in the country. For Syracuse, Anthony is poised to be a big piece on the roster, and for the Cougars, their trio of five-star freshmen, led by the No. 6 player in the 2025 class, Chris Cenac Jr., should all be key parts of the matchup.