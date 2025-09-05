This Houston Basketball Returner Made a Significant Jump This Offseason
Houston basketball had a historic 2025 season, and Oklahoma transfer point guard Milos Uzan played a huge role in the team’s success.
Uzan decided to return to the Cougars in the offseason after testing the NBA Draft, and he has already made a significant jump that head coach Kelvin Sampson and the staff have noticed.
“Just watching him this summer, Milos has taken a step, he’s better,” Sampson said on the Inside College Basketball Now Podcast. “I think going through the draft and listening to the teams tell him areas he needs to improve… I think Milos really listened to that.”
Uzan’s Journey to Houston
Sampson got a first look at Uzan when they matched up against each other in the 2024 season.
Houston barely edged Oklahoma with an 87-85 victory on a last-second jumper by former point guard Jamal Shead.
Uzan had six points, four assists and three rebounds in OU’s loss and managed the offense very well.
Fast forward to the offseason, Shead was drafted to the Toronto Raptors in the 2024 NBA Draft, and Houston needed their next point guard to join an already talented Cougar team.
Milos Uzan and Houston: The Perfect Fit
Uzan had a lot of pressure following Shead as the leader of Houston’s offense.
Sampson’s advice to the young point guard was clear. “Milos needs to be Milos,” Sampson said.
The transfer point guard struggled early in the season, flowing with the offense, and continued to find himself in foul trouble, which limited his playing time.
Uzan found his groove in conference play and ended the season averaging 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and a steal per game.
Uzan made a name for himself with dominant performances over Texas Tech and Purdue, where he came up with clutch shots at the end of the game to win it for the Cougars.
His play gained him national attention and was recognized as a top player in the country last season.
“It’s one thing to adapt to a new style of play and a new coach; it’s another thing to have that margin of success,” ESPN Analyst Jay Williams said.
Uzan had a breakout junior season and he continues to impress in the offseason.
“I told Kellen the other day that this is the best day he has had since he has been a Cougar,” Sampson said on the Inside College Basketball Now Podcast.
With Uzan’s continued growth in the offseason and a reloaded offense between the high school class and the transfer portal, the Cougars are set to compete for another national championship this season.