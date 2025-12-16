Three Notable Players to Watch When Houston Cougars Face No. 14 Arkansas

After dominating a scrappy New Orleans team this past weekend, the No. 8 Houston Cougars will travel to Newark, New Jersey to compete in the Never Forget Tribute Classic. Head coach Kelvin Sampson and his team will take on the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks for their third and final ranked matchup in the out-of-conference schedule.

The Razorbacks have had a gauntlet of a schedule to start their 2025-26 campaign. Head coach John Calipari and his squad have earned ranked wins over No. 11 Louisville and No. 19 Texas Tech.

With some solid resume-building wins early in the season, the Cougars could have their hands full with the Razorbacks this weekend. Here are a few Arkansas players who could cause problems for Houston this weekend.

Darius Acuff Jr., Guard, Freshman

Dec 3, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) drives against Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff Jr. has been the leading scorer for Arkansas this season. The freshman guard has immediately established himself as a standout player, averaging 17.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game.

One of the things that sets Acuff Jr. apart from other freshmen is his shooting percentage from the three-point line. With a mark above 41 percent from beyond the arc, the guard has been a significant threat from long range.

Trevon Brazile, Forward, Senior

Dec 3, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) blocks a shot by Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 89-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

While Acuff Jr. has been the most consistent scoring threat for the Razorbacks this season, he's not the only one who can dominate a game when needed. Houston will also need to be aware of Trevon Brazile, a senior forward from Springfield, Missouri.

Brazile has proved that the Arkansas offense can run through him when needed. The forward has averaged 13.9 points per game this season, but has reached marks in the mid-20's on multiple occasions this season.

In Arkansas' recent win over the Red Raiders, Brazile took over the game by recording a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Meleek Thomas, Guard, Freshman

Nov 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) shoots a free throw against the Winthrop Eagles during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 84-83. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

While some may disagree, there's an argument for freshman guard Meleek Thomas to be the biggest threat to Houston getting a win this coming weekend. While Acuff and Brazile have been consistent scoring options for the Razorbacks, Thomas has been one of the more well-rounded players this season.

In his first 10 games with Arkansas, the guard has averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 steals. While the offense tends to run through Arkansas' two leading scorers, Thomas has proved that he can impact the game on both ends of the floor.

With Thomas rounding out a trio of Razorbacks that can take over the game, Houston's defensive capabilities will once again be put to the test. If the Cougars can create turnovers and dictate the pace of the game, they should be able to come away with win in New Jersey.

Recommended Articles