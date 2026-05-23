Top-50 2027 Guard Locks in Visit to Houston Cougars

After landing many top recruits in the previous two cycles such as Kingston Flemings, Isiah Harwell, Chris Cenac Jr. and Arafan Diane, Houston has been a popular destination for high school standouts.

Now, top-50 2027 guard O’Neal Delancy has shown a ton of interest in Houston, and he locked in an official visit.

The 4-star shooting guard will visit the Cougars on June 5, and he is the No. 5 player in Florida.

What O’Neal Delancy Would Bring to Houston

Montverde Academy player Oneal Delancy goes for a layup over defenders. Montverde defeated Prolific Prep to win the 2025 GEICO City of Palms Classic Signature Series basketball championship at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Sunday Dec. 21, 2025. Montverde won with a final score of 78-73. | Ricardo Rolon / USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Delancy stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs right around 170 pounds, and he is a combo guard who is a shooting threat.

He attends Montverde Academy, which has produced some of the best players in the NBA, such as Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and D’Angelo Russel.

While Delancy already visited Houston in September, the coaching staff will have another shot to recruit the talented guard to the program in early June.

Delancy is one of the fastest rising players in the 2027 class, and he now ranks as the No. 41 player in the class according to ESPN.

With his significant jump in his senior season, he has received offers from all over the country, and staying in his home state seems like a real possibility.

Delancy has gained strong interest in the state of Florida, and he has received offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, UCF, and USF, who are all fighting to keep him home.

He has also received several offers out of state as well from schools like Houston, Ohio State, LSU, Oregon, and several more.

As of right now, the Gators seem like the team to beat; however, with Houston’s strong resume over the past decade of developing high school talent, the Cougars have a strong case as well.

Delancy is a shifty guard who projects as either a point guard or shooting guard, depending on the program he joins.

He is very athletic and scoring is not a problem for him as he is an elite shot creator.

While his ball handling can improve, he plays the two position at a high level, and he can shoot from anywhere on the court.

He has a comparison in Mercy Miller, and his play style is very similar.

While there is a lot of time left until he signs to a school, Houston is one of his top options, and he would be the first player to join the Cougars’ 2027 class.