Trio of Houston's Star Players Listed on Another Major Award Watchlist
For the first time since the heartbreaking loss in the National Championship game to the Florida Gators, the Houston Cougars finally returned to the hardwood on Monday evening for the official start of the 2025-26 season, looking to get back another opportunity at the final prize.
The Coogs started the season hosting the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, and in normal Houston fashion, the Cougars were able to dominate defensively and complement the defense with effective scoring on the other side of the court, shooting 42 percent from the field, cruising to a 75-57 victory in the season opener.
Earlier in the day, three of the Cougars' leaders on the team were listed on the watchlist for college basketball's most prestigious award, with the duo of senior guards Milson Uzan and Emanuel Sharp and junior forward Joseph Tugler all named the the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year award watchlist. The award recognizes the top player in all of college basketball.
Taking a look at Houston's Big 3's Other Preseason Honors
The trio has received numerous amounts of pre-season honors and has been named as players to watch, with each player on the watchlist for the best at their position, while all are on the preseason All-Big 12 Conference team.
Individually, Uzan has received the distinction of being named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Top 20 Preseason Watchlist and voted to the Field of 68 and CBS Sports Preseason All-America Third Teams.
The Cougars' defensive anchor in Tugler has seen his name listed in the various awards given to the top defender, with the junior forward recognized as CBS Sports Preseason National Defensive Player of the Year. The preseason honor comes after the junior earned the Lefty Driesell Award a season ago, which is presented annually to the nation's top defensive player.
In his fifth season with the Coogs, Sharp earned spots on the fourth-team All-American by Blue Ribbon College Yearbook and was one of 20 preseason candidates for the Jerry West Award Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List.
How did Game One of the Season Play Out for the Trio?
The trio started the season opener next to two of the Cougars' highly rated freshmen in forward Chris Cenac Jr. and Kingston Flemings. And in game one, the three players showed why they've stockpiled preseason honors, with Sharp picking up right where he left off, leading the Coogs in scoring with 24 points, shooting 7 of 13 from the field, with seven rebounds, three steals, an assist, and a block.
Tugler showed out on the defensive side of the court, with the forward ending the contest with four blocks to go along with 11 points, three assists, and two rebounds. Uzan struggled in game one, shooting under 30 percent on his shots; however, the guard finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a steal.