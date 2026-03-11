We May Already Know What the Houston Cougars' March Madness Future Holds

As Houston men's basketball is utilizing its double-bye placement as the No. 2-seed in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo., multiple bracket projections have the 26-5 overall Cougars slated within the top-six of overall seeds for the NCAA tournament.

But no matter the success over its weekend in the conference tournament, the more important factor may simply come down to Houston's regional location come Selection Sunday, and with the latest Bracketology reports from renowned ESPN insider Joe Lunardi, that location might already be penciled in.

After the University of Houston relinquished its hosting duties for the South Region at Toyota Center in downtown Houston and handed the duties to Rice, the Cougars officially landed the opportunity to play just a few miles down the road from campus with a potential home crowd advantage in mind.

Despite losing its ability to select its region after its objective of chasing the top-overall seed fell short in 2025-26, Houston may still win its right to play close to home in the second weekend, as each of Lunardi's posts dating back to March 7 has the Cougars placed firmly as the No. 2-seed, in the south.

Barring any potential shakeups in championship week among the top-five programs listed in the projections that can potentially move the Cougars into the No. 1-line, Houston's place in the South region might be a lock to the eyes of the selection committee, as long as it stays within the top-seven of overall seeds based on its run in the Big 12 tournament.

If Houston takes care of business in its Big 12 quarterfinals matchup on March 12 at 6 p.m., the South is almost assuredly a safety net if it can muster its late-season offensive uptick into the second weekend to make it back home.

The projection also implicates that a national championship rematch with No. 1-seed Florida is also a potential for an Elite Eight matchup.

But would such a safety net potentially be all the Cougars need? Would upsets to the top programs in the nation hurt Houston's wishes as to where it will play in up to the first two weekends?

Is home really where the heart is?

Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) and Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) defend Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) during a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between Tennessee and Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For what the program's success has been worth, all seven of Houston's Final Four appearances have come out of the Midwest region dating back to 1967.

Since its 2021 Final Four run, however, Houston has also had appearances in two South region hosting sites: its 2022 run to the Elite Eight in its 50-44 loss to Villanova at AT&T Center in San Antonio, and its 2024 run to the Sweet 16 in its loss to Duke at American Airlines Center in Dallas, considering the loss of Jamal Shead to an ankle injury.

Pointing to superstitions again, while it may be a toss-up in success no matter where Houston is placed, the Cougars will always look for a way to add a homestand as part of their route to a second consecutive Final Four appearance.

Defying that comes in landing home crowd support in one the nation's fourth largest city, which already contains a melting pot of multiple alumni and fan support groups from competing schools.

But with team health at a stout stance for the second straight season heading into March, the odds stand a chance to be defied.