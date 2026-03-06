What Latest Bracketology Says About Houston's Potential Matchups

With Wednesday's come-from-behind 77-64 win over Baylor in the Fertitta Center finale, No. 7 Houston men's basketball locked up the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo., leaving it well within contention for its second straight conference tournament title and an automatic bid.

With that contention comes the possibility, with shakeups across other conference tournaments, of sneakily grabbing a No. 1-seed in the NCAA tournament.

But in ESPN insider Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology projection release, Houston is positioned as the third No. 2-seed in the Midwest region, only this time, seeing its first weekend on the other side of I-70 in St. Louis.

While it may take winning the conference tournament to maintain its best possible position come Selection Sunday on March 15, Lunardi's map of the Midwest in this projection favors familiarity for Houston with two Big 12 opponents in the top half of the region as a potential ticket to reaching the second weekend in Chicago.

After all, all seven of Houston's Final Four appearances in program history have come out of winning the Midwest region.

But this time, the offensive juggernaut that is Michigan and its near 20-point average scoring margin in 2025-26, is the projected No. 1-seed in the region that stands as the biggest test for Houston from an offensive standpoint, as the Cougars are currently 10 spots below the Wolverines in offensive ratings on KenPom.

However, upsets are always possible out of the first weekend, and there are a bevy of intriguing matchup possibilities within these bracket quadrants, with two potential matchups against Big Ten programs en route to potentially facing the conference's regular season champion.

Cougars could face up to three Big Ten opponents in Lunardi's projection

Mar 4, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) shoots the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Following Houston's projected opening matchup with No. 15-seed East Tennessee State, the No. 7 and 10-seed projections in WCC regular season co-champion Saint Mary's and Ohio State, respectively, present balanced tests from reputable programs having made late surges in each season.

The matchup possibility for Houston with Ohio State, however, brings potential upset implications considering the Buckeyes' current 2-10 record in Quad 1 opportunities in mostly contested margins.

Permitting advancement, it's possible Houston faces No. 3-seed Nebraska for its second straight matchup against a Big Ten opponent, and for an eye-opener among two of the top-six in KenPom defensive efficiencies.

Lastly, the possibility for Houston facing a blue blood in the Elite Eight lies in potentially rematching Kansas as the No. 4-seed in the region if the Jayhawks draw Michigan in a Sweet 16 matchup of national championship-caliber programs.

While all these projections are intriguing, it's up to Houston to improve its efficiency and reach its full potential towards reaching the third weekend in Indianapolis. And with a potential run to a conference tournament title, the chance of a balanced draw between the Midwest and South regions can only improve for the Cougars.