What Makes Emanuel Sharp Unique In Kelvin Sampson’s Eyes?

When a coach knows what he wants in a basketball player, he’ll do anything to “reel” in that player to join his program.

One of the biggest additions coach Kelvin Sampson made was bringing in the 6-foot-3 senior guard Emanuel Sharp from Tampa, Florida.

“He’s been one of my favorites," Sampson said. “I love Emanuel. Emanuel’s the last of the COVID recruits.”

Sharp’s Background

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) is dejected walking off the court following the Cougars' 65-63 loss to Florida in the NCAA title game on April 7, 2025. | Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images

Yes, growing up with an athletic family and living by the water meant that Sharp was heavily involved in two of his favorite hobbies.

Basketball and fishing.

“Emanuel’s an avid fisherman,” Sampson said.

That’s one of the unique elements that stuck out to Sampson about what made Sharp a cool dude.

“Every time he goes home, he always sends me pictures of these gigantic fish,” Sampson said. “He’s always got these boots on with shorts up to his knees. You can tell he knows how to dress to be a fisherman down there. He loves fishing.”

His life began when he was born in Tel-Aviv, Israel, where some of his roots come from. His mother and father met because of an athletic talent. Both of his parents were professional athletes and travelled to different places across the world.

“His mother was athlete of the decade,” Sampson said. “His mother was a Canadian-born athlete, and she was playing pro ball in Israel. That’s where their mom and dad met, and that’s how Emmanuel came to be.”

One of the primary reasons Sharp chose to play at Houston was his father's familiarity with the school from his collegiate basketball years at South Florida.

“His father was really familiar with our program cause I think his dad scored 1500 points at South Florida,” Sampson said. “He was a great college player himself, and he played years with Makabi, Tel Aviv in Israel, where Emmanuel was born.”

Due to Sharp’s mother being Canadian and his father being Israeli, he now has several opportunities on the table extended for his international movement.

“He has dual citizenship,” Sampson said. “He actually has three citizenships. He has Canadian, Israel and United States citizenship, so he has three chances to play for international competition.”

Right now, Sharp is focused on winning a national championship with the Cougars after falling just short to Florida, 65-63, last season. So far, Sharp has been one of the veterans on the roster, giving the Cougars a chance to be in the conversation for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where he is averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

“He’s a tremendous teammate,” Sampson said. “Sweetheart of a young man. Great competitor.”