What to Expect in Houston Cougars' Road Matchup vs TCU Horned Frogs

After suffering just their second loss this season at the hands of No. 12 Texas Tech, the No. 10 Houston Cougars will look to rebound in Fort Worth as they take on the TCU Horned Frogs. It will be the first time the two programs have met since Houston defeated the Horned Frogs last season during conference play.

The Frogs have been one of the more volatile teams in college basketball thus far. TCU, led by head coach Jamie Dixon, opened its season with a shocking loss to the New Orleans Privateers, but rebounded nicely against out-of-conference opponents.

Not only did the Horned Frogs contend closely with No. 3 Michigan, but they even managed to knock off the defending national champion Florida Gators. That alone makes Houston's matchup in Fort Worth a true road test.

Houston vs TCU Preview

Both the Cougars and Frogs enter the matchup in Fort Worth with the same goal, but for very different reasons. Houston is not only looking to rebound after their loss to the Red Raiders, but is also looking to solidify its position at the top of the Big 12 standings. Arizona remains atop the conference with a 7-0 record in league play, while three other programs have each dropped just one game so far.

TCU, on the other hand, is looking to build on the momentum they've recently created. The Horned Frogs have been a streaky team this season and are currently looking for their third win in a row. While the victories over Oklahoma State and Baylor aren't exactly sending shockwaves throughout the college basketball world, it's clear that Dixon has his guys playing with confidence.

There's also something to be said about how TCU and Houston have played each other in recent years. Since joining the Big 12, the Cougars have met TCU three times, leading the series 2-1. Their most recent loss came in Fort Worth, setting the stage for one of the more intriguing matchups on Wednesday's college basketball slate.

Players to Watch

Shutting down TCU's offense, even if it isn't the most consistent unit in the country, starts with limiting the impact of David Punch. Not only is the sophomore forward leading the Frogs in points per game (14.6), rebounds (7.8), and blocks (2.4), but the team's success is often tied to how he performs. The chances of Houston finding a win in Fort Worth go up drastically if Kelvin Sampson's squad can shut down TCU's most well-rounded player.

Xavier Edmonds and Jayden Pierre are also worth keeping tabs on. While they haven't been the most consistent scorers for the Frogs during conference play, both enter the matchup coming off of 20-point performances in Waco. Pierre, a transfer senior from Providence, has been TCU's most consistent option from the three-point line, making over 42 percent of his shots.

