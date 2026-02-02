Where Houston Cougars Stand in Week 13 AP Poll

After a 2-0 week with a road win over TCU and a blowout home rematch win over Cincinnati, the Houston Cougars took a small leap back up in the release of the Week 13 AP Top 25 on Monday.

In avenging a tough road rematch loss to Texas Tech with these wins, Houston, now 19-2 overall and 7-1 Big 12 play, climbed back up to No. 8 in the poll by way of staving off frontcourt foul trouble, winning the turnover battle, and of its bench stepping up in limited minutes to the appraisal of coach Kelvin Sampson.

While the AP Poll rankings aren't the true indicator of where a team will be seeded for the NCAA tournament, the placement in the poll generally gives idea as to what line that team could end up around in segments.

In Houston's case, the top-eight ranking could equate to the Cougars being positioned as a No. 2 seed in the tournament.

However, the 10 remaining Big 12 games and the toughness of that stretch, with road matchups at Kansas and Iowa State and hosting a potentially-undefeated, top-ranked Arizona team at Fertitta Center on Feb. 21, may be the true indication of Houston's regular season AP finish and potential seeding for the tournament, even in the overall record depth of the conference this season.

But did a shakeup from the Big Ten and a loss from a previous Big 12 opponent prompt the Cougars' two-spot jump in Week 13 poll?

Big Ten, Texas Tech woes allow Houston's jump

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) shoots against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The biggest factor in Houston's jump to No. 8 lies behind two straight losses from Nebraska, who in jumping to No. 5 in the Week 12 poll at 20-0, took a four-spot drop thanks to defeats at Michigan and at home against Illinois and 28 points from Fighting Illini freshman guard Keaton Wagler.

Michigan also played suit in dropping in-state rival Michigan State three spots to No. 10 thanks to handing the Spartans an 83-71 loss at Breslin Center on Jan. 30, their third loss overall and second in Big Ten play.

Preventing any chance indefinitely of rival Texas Tech entering the top 10 after its rematch win over Houston was its 88-80 loss to UCF at Addition Financial Arena Saturday, dropping the Red Raiders to No. 13 in the poll and only proving the continual dfficulty of a Big 12 road win.

As a result of UCF's ranked win and its 6-3 start in Big 12 play, the Knights received 39 votes in the Week 13 poll.

Houston will host UCF at Fertitta Center Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. CST.