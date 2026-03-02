Where Houston Cougars Stand in Week 17 AP Poll

In response to a Big 12 program-high three-game losing streak to AP top-15 opponents, Houston men's basketball issued its largest margin of victory as a league member with a 102-62 win over Colorado on Feb. 28 to tip off a the final two-game homestand.

But with a lone loss in last week's column in the back end of the streak, it certainly leaves no room for advancement in the Week 17 poll, as the Cougars dropped two spots to No. 7 in its release Monday.

For the scheduled layout of the three-game gauntlet and the chaotic nature of the Big 12 conference, it was fortunate enough that Houston only took a two-spot drop to a spot it had been hovering around in multiple poll releases this season.

With the conference title nearing the end of their reach, the Cougars' focus remains on locking up a double-bye in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo. But it's being a member of such a league that allows them to be a perennial national championship contender, no matter their finish in the poll or their seeding for the NCAA tournament.

With multiple pieces of coach Kelvin Sampson's roster culminating all their strides at the right time, a top-five AP finish and contention for the last No. 1 seed is still in play for the Cougars, permitting a late shakeup among the top three teams in the nation and a run to a second straight Big 12 tournament title.

While Week 16 saw downs and ups for Houston, it was lucky enough to have just one blemish towards a flurry of shakeups among the top-25, including a notable Big 12 matchup in Ames, Iowa that had fan attention.

Cyclones, Red Raiders in tight top-10 quarters

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) and guard Tyeree Bryan (1) put high pressure on Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Houston could not escape Hilton Coliseum, having scored just four points in the final seven and a half minutes of its 70-67 loss to Iowa State on Feb. 1.

But after a jump to No. 4 in the poll for Week 16, the Cyclones fell victim at home for the first time all season to Texas Tech, which with winning its third straight following the season-ending injury to junior forward JT Toppin, became the fourth Big 12 team in the AP top-10.

For Houston and Iowa State, both Week 16 blemishes weren't as punishable to leave both programs neck-and-neck with each other in the poll. But it allowed blue blood championship-caliber programs like Southeastern regular season champion Florida and UConn to No. 5 and No. 4, respectively.

While No. 2 Arizona could clinch the Big 12 regular season title in tonight's Big Monday matchup, the No. 6 Cyclones can be one step towards playing spoiler in potentially fueling a final-week comeback for Houston.