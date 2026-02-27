Where the Houston Cougars Stand in National Championship Odds

Earlier this week, BetMGM released its latest National Championship odds as we enter the final stretch of the college basketball regular season. The No. 5-ranked Houston Cougars were given the fourth-highest odds to win it all this year.

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils, and the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats were all given higher odds to raise a national title trophy. Before this past week, the Cougars likely would have been given much better odds to win it all. The program's recent three-game losing streak likely played a major role in Houston's odds falling.

National Title Odds

Michigan Wolverines (+375)

Duke Blue Devils (+400)

Arizona Wildcats (+425)

Houston Cougars (+950)

Florida Gators (+1000)

Illinois Fighting Illini (+1300)

Connecticut Huskies (+1300)

Iowa State Cyclones (+1400)

Purdue Boilermakers (+3000)

Kansas Jayhawks (+3000)

Unless Houston makes a deep run in the Big 12 Tournament, which begins on March 10, their national title odds aren't likely to get too much better. It would take beating a notable conference rival, preferably Arizona or Iowa State, for the program to jump into the top-3.

Sizing Up the Contenders

Feb 24, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) dribbles against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Isaac Asuma (1) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Last Saturday's top-10 matchup between Duke and Michigan may have given the people a preview of this year's National Championship. With both the Blue Devils and the Wolverines having just two losses this season, it's no secret why both programs have been given the highest odds at the National Championship.

The Big 12's standing in BetMGM's odds is interesting to say the least. While both Arizona and Houston are being given the third and fourth-highest odds at a National Championship, there seems to be confidence in both Iowa State and Kansas as well.

The Jayhawks have the most losses (7) of any program inside the top-15, but have proven they can beat anybody in the country with wins over No. 2 Arizona, No. 4 Iowa State, No. 5 Houston, No. 16 Texas Tech, No. 19 BYU, and No. 22 Tennessee.

Houston Still Has a Chance to Get Right

Feb 16, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned this week, the Cougars still have time before they need to be playing their best basketball. Not only is Kelvin Sampson's squad dealing with some notable injuries to both Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan, but Houston also has one of the easier three-game stretches to close the regular season.

After facing off against Colorado and Baylor at home over the next seven days, the Cougars will then close the regular season with a road matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. All three programs are a combined 46-37 this season with a conference record of 14-30.

If both Sharp and Uzan can get healthy over the next week and a half, Houston can certainly be playing their best basketball by the time the postseason begins. And if the Cougars are healthy, that spells trouble for any of their future opponents.