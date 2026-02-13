You Won't Believe Where Kingston Flemings Ranks Among Other Top PGs

To the surprise of nobody, the Houston Cougars are once again rolling as one of the top teams in college basketball, as many have come to expect out of head coach Kelvin Sampson's program, as the Coogs have amassed a 22-2 overall record and 10-1 record in conference play.

However, one of the biggest topics entering the season has been a big conversation throughout the year, for the Cougars was having a heavy influx of young talent headed to the program, and how those young players would assimilate into the team as the season progresses.

And one of those freshmen has continued to answer that question over and over again, so much so that when examining the advanced metrics, one of the Cougars' youngsters is among one of the top players at his position.

Advanced Stats Has Kingston Flemings as a Top Three Point Guard

Taking a look through EvanMiya.com's Bayesian Performance Rating (BPR), which quantifies how effective a team or player is, using advanced box-score metrics, play-by-play data, and historical information, Flemings ranks as one of the best point guards in the country.

Flemings ranks as the fourth-best point guard in the nation per the Bayesian Performance Rating, with a 9.93 overall rating, ranking just behind Purdue's Braden Smith, Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., and UConn's Silas Demary Jr.

The ratings are also broken down by offensive and defensive ratings, with Flemings having a 6.59 offensive BPR and a 3.32 defensive BPR. Flemings is the only freshman point guard ranked in the top five and is one of just two freshmen ranked inside the top 10 per the metric.

Houston also has another one of its point guards in the top 25, with Milos Uzan ranked at No. 25 with an overall BPR rating of 6.81.

POINT GUARD RANKINGS



Here are the best rated PGs in the country according to Bayesian Performance Rating at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ, which measures overall player value.



The 10th best PG this year would have been ranked 4th last year. That's how loaded this year's crop is 👇 pic.twitter.com/byGuBNRbIK — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 12, 2026

On the season, Flemings is the Cougars' leading scorer, averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and over 35 percent from three-point range. The freshman is also totaling a team-high in assists, averaging 5.4, and steals, tallying 1.8 per game, while also recording 3.4 rebounds a game.

The freshman's defining performance of the season so far was a 42-point display in the Cougars' loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Flemings became the fifth freshman in Big 12 history with 40 points in a road game, and the first Houston player to score 40 points in a game since Rob McKiver scored 52 on Feb. 27, 2008

Flemings and the Coogs will return to the court to take on the Kansas State Wildcats this weekend before a massive three-game stretch in the Big 12, as Houston takes on No. 5 Iowa State on the road, followed by hosting No. 1 Arizona and then finally ending the stretch with a road meeting against No. 9 Kansas.