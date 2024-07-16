Oliver Luck linked to Houston's Athletic Director job
The University of Houston and Athletic Director Chris Pezman parted ways after a seven-year stint last month. Several names have been tied to the now vacant athletic director position
According to Joseph Duarte of Houston Chronicle, former WVU Athletic Director Oliver Luck is a “name to watch” in Houston’s search for an athletic director.
Luck's NFL career, while not as illustrious as his college days, saw him serve as a reliable backup quarterback for the Houston Oilers from 1982 to 1986. Post-retirement, Luck pursued a law degree from the University of Texas, signaling his transition from the gridiron to a career that would increasingly blend sports and administration.
His administrative career began in earnest when he became the CEO of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, where he played a pivotal role in the construction of key sports venues, including Minute Maid Park and NRG Stadium. This success was a springboard to his appointment as the President and CEO of NFL Europe, where he helped grow American football's presence overseas.
In 2008, Luck returned to his alma mater, West Virginia University, as the athletic director. During his tenure, he oversaw significant upgrades to athletic facilities and facilitated the university's transition to the Big 12 Conference, enhancing the school's athletic profile. His ability to navigate the complexities of college sports administration earned him further recognition.
Luck's career took a notable turn when he was appointed as the Executive Vice President for Regulatory Affairs and Strategic Partnerships for the NCAA in 2014. In this role, he worked on reforming college athletics governance and improving the student-athlete experience.
In 2018, Luck took on the role of Commissioner and CEO of the re-launched XFL, a professional football league. Although the league's operations were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Luck's involvement underscored his enduring influence in the world of sports administration.
Luck was hired by the Pac-12 “as a consultant" last year, according to sports writer John Canzano. Sources said that Luck has been "hired to serve" the remaining Pac-12 schools in an advisory role.
The two remaining members are “in a dicey spot". It's was a long shot for either Oregon State or Washington State to be in a real conference. Luck is a “terrific back-channel operator who is deeply connected on a variety of levels.” Sources said that his initial tasks were to evaluate group's "assets and options”. As it turns out, he was there too little, too late as Larry Scott ran the Pac-12 into the ground.
Throughout his varied career, Oliver Luck has demonstrated a consistent ability to lead and innovate across multiple facets of the sports industry. His legacy is marked by his contributions to both professional and collegiate sports, showcasing a commitment to enhancing the athletic landscape.