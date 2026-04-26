2 Houston Prospects With Future First-Round Pick Potential in the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft saw its seven-round conclusion on Saturday, with one of six Houston Cougars, tight end Tanner Koziol, being selected in the fifth round as the 164th overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the sole draft pick from the program.

Houston still awaits its first first-round draft pick since defensive end Payton Turner was selected by the New Orleans Saints as the 28th overall pick in 2021, its first first-round selection under the tenure of coach Willie Fritz, and Fritz's first such selection under his watch.

But with the Fritz era underway, the direction the program is already trending into Big 12 contention in just two seasons alone in his tenure and the explosive recruiting trail, Houston is potentially bound to have a player or two in future NFL draft first rounds.

Two of them could be well on their way to being such feats next, with one of them potentially soaring in draft stock as early as next offseason. But who are the two offensive prospects whose names could be called early in future drafts?

Shadre Hurst

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave offensive lineman Shadre Hurst (56) blocks during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

One of the biggest offseason acquisitions for Fritz in replenishing a reputable but departing senior class offensive line that faced a bevy of injuries was a former pass protection product of his own back in his tenure at Tulane: now redshirt senior offensive lineman Shadre Hurst.

Hurst bolsters a resume that is difficult for draft scouts to shy away from looking for the future, considering more and more offensive linemen are becoming first-round level priorities as pass protection becomes a greater emphasis. Among guards, he was rated sixth nationally by PFF and ninth among all guards in 2025, the same season he helped lead Tulane to its first College Football Playoff berth.

From being the top-graded offensive lineman in the American and a two-time All-AAC First Team selection, Hurst will bring this elite resume to Houston and a chance to keep the Cougars in Big 12 contention. Keeping quarterback Conner Weigman comfortable in the pocket while blocking on both ends, while keeping scouts' eyes peeled as a potential top lineman prospect in 2027, as he's capable of maintaining a similar high-grade status at the power conference level.

Keisean Henderson

If there's a near no-doubter for a potential future first-round pick, it comes no further than from the previous No. 1-rated player and quarterback recruit nationally in Keisean Henderson, who has already undergone the trials of Spring football as a true freshman.

But with one more season before his expected trend towards QB1 for Houston, an estimate for a first-round selection by at least 2028 is not out of the blue.

With a short-range accurate arm to pair with his all-around athleticism, Henderson has drawn comparisons to NFL talents like Jordan Love for combining that with maintaining awareness and quality field-level vision. But it's Henderson's talent that requires a special lens to digest.

It remains to be seen, but give anywhere from about two to three seasons for Henderson to open with that first-round ceiling, as Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff contention opens the gate for scouts to pencil him in that range.