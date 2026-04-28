2 Remaining Houston Players Who Will Define the Season After NFL Draft Losses

Now that the 2026 NFL Draft has concluded for a while, and with tight end Tanner Koziol as Houston football's sole pick in the fifth round, plus five undrafted free agent signings and mini-camp invites each, there is naturally a fear of talent holes being missing for the upcoming season.

Some outgoing talents draw no comparison from any incoming members of the program, but there's no need for fans to worry about better possibilities for Big 12 championship contention dwindling for Houston as a result. Better yet, a College Football Playoff national championship is never out of the question.

While coach Willie Fritz has continued utilizing the transfer portal to fill those talent spots and keep a deep roster intact, there are quite a few impact returners, some of whom have already had breakout campaigns in 2025, who will look to further maximize their potential towards the elusive feat.

Therefore, who is capable of filling those shoes and defining the 2026 season to put Houston at the next step in contention? Here are two standouts who more than fit those capabilities.

Amare Thomas

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

If there's any return fans should remain thankful for, considering his steadily-rising draft stock and the state of NIL and the transfer portal in college football, it's wide receiver Amare Thomas for his senior season after enlisting as the productive and primary wideout target for quarterback Conner Weigman.

With larger goals in mind, the possibilities are endless for Thomas to add on to his high-mark finishes in multiple categories from 2025: top-30 in receptions at 67 and yards at 966, and top-10 in touchdowns in FBS.

Thomas' potential for a 1,000-yard season remains wide open, and the layout of the schedule, his route-running execution and Weigman's pocket poise are the perfect recipe for him to be the primary creator of separation early or late in games. Not only can these fuel Houston's aspirations, but leave him more than ready to take the next step of his career from the Cougars.

Patrick Overmyer

Nov 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Army Black Knights during the first half at the Alamodome. | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

While it's only new talent at the top tight end spot, UTSA transfer and Kingwood native Patrick Overmyer, with two seasons of eligibility remaining, is more than capable of filling the shoes left behind by Koziol with a near-identical frame and height.

To go with that frame, Overmyer's quick hands have shown themselves in stout blocking and 27 catches for a total of 344 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. But as a TE1 candidate, Houston opens up the possibility of him doubling those numbers and building an early draft profile similar to Koziol.

The bowl experience also stands tall in statement-making spotlights as part of helping build UTSA's presence in America, and the same can be done even better at Houston. In UTSA's blowout 57-20 First Responders Bowl win over FIU, Overmyer logged 50 yards on two receptions and a touchdown, just one of multiple instances that have boasted him as a long-distance scoring threat at the position.

Nonetheless, he'll be supported in the much-fluid position room by Traville Frederick Jr., Wyatt Herbel, Luke McGary, and Kaleb Thomas.