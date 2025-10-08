2026 Football Recruit Sets Official Visit With Houston
Houston football continues to be a highly sought-after program since head coach Willie Fritz took charge last season.
The Cougars' 2026 class ranks No. 32 in the country and is projected to be the highest-rated recruiting class in program history.
Three-star defensive lineman Carnell Jackson recently decommitted from Arkansas, and scheduled his official visit to Houston on Oct. 31.
2026 Defensive Lineman Carnell Jackson
Jackson is from Auburn, Ala., and committed to Arkansas on April 14, 2025.
After the recent firing of Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, Jackson, and several other recruits announced their decommitment from the university.
With his recruitment now open, the talented high school athlete has now scheduled official visits to Kansas State, Houston and West Virginia.
Jaivion Martin, another former three-star and Arkansas commit, recently announced his commitment to the University of Houston, and Fritz and staff have their eyes on landing a second.
Jackson is a 6-foot-3 defensive lineman and attends Auburn High School in Auburn, Ala.
He is ranked as a top-150 defensive lineman and rated as the No. 56 player in the state of Alabama.
With Houston’s recent defensive struggles, the 340-pound recruit is a priority in the 2026 recruiting class.
2026 Defensive Commits
Jackson would join Xavier Fleming and Kaleb Walker as the other defensive linemen who have committed to the Cougars.
Fleming is a 6-foot, 300-pound three-star from Lewisville, Texas. He is a top-130 defensive lineman and the No. 164 player in Texas.
Walker has a different play style than Fleming and Jackson, and plays more of an edge position.
The 6-foot-1, 250-pounder is a quick-twitch playmaker. He is very explosive when the ball is snapped and has no problem getting to the quarterback.
The Lindale, Texas native is a three-star recruit and is the No. 67 edge in the class and is ranked as the No. 98 player in Texas.
Bryson Castile also is committed to the Cougars and is the lone linebacker of the 2026 class so far.
Castille is from Arlington, Texas, and is ranked No. 76 in his position and No. 142 in Texas.
The defensive class wraps up with a trio of safeties who are all rated as three-star recruits.
Kah’ni Watts is ranked No. 93 in his position and is from Iowa Colony, Texas. He is also a teammate of Houston’s wide receiver commit Jayden Warren.
Javen Holmes is ranked No. 112 at the safety position and is from Baton Rouge, La., where he is the No. 39 overall player in the state.
The final defensive guy of Houston’s 2026 class is Mudassir Abdullah. He is from Colombia, Texas, and is the No. 139 player at his position.