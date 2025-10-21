3 Arizona State Players to Watch vs. Houston Cougars
The Houston Cougars get set to take on another Big 12 challenge after there nail-biting homecoming 31-28 victory over the Arizona Wildcats thanks to an Ethan Sanchez game-winning field goal as time expired.
This weekend the Cougars will head back out on the road to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, who will head into the matchup with a 5-2 overall record and just like the Coogs a 3-1 record in conference play. The Sun Devils will be rolling into week 9 with momentum of there own after a huge upset victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
As the reigning Big 12 champions it's no shock that the Sun Devils are filled with talent across the roster that head coach Kenny Dillingham has built in just three seasons in Tempe. Here are three Arizona State players that the Cougars will have to key in on this weekend.
Sam Leavitt, Quarterback
The Sun Devils offense runs on the arm of starting quarterback Sam Leavitt even with missing a game, in Arizona State's loss to Utah a few weeks ago, Leavitt still sits on the upper half of quarterback in the Big 12 in terms of average passing yards per game ranked at No. 8.
In six games played the redshirt sophomore quarterback has completed 127 of his 204 pass attempts for 1,358 yards, nine touchdown passes and just three interceptions while also showing off his dual threat ability adding 284 rushing yards on 67 attempts and an additional five scores on the ground. In other metrics Leavitt heads into the matchup with a 62.3 pass completion percentage while averaging 226.3 yards per game.
Jordyn Tyson, Wide Receiver
Undeniably the top weapon in the Sun Devils offense and the go-to guy for Leavitt is redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. On the season the wideout has 57 receptions for 628 yards and eight touchdowns, while also adding one more touchdown on the ground.
The third year wide receiver leads the Big 12 in just about every receiving statistic, being the conference leader in receptions, yards, touchdowns, average receptions and receiving yards per game. Nationally the wide receiver is also among the best, tied with the second most receiving touchdowns, the third most receptions and the ninth most receiving yards in the country.
Raleek Brown, Running Back
Finishing off the three headed monster Arizona State has on the offensive side of the ball is redshirt junior running back Raleek Brown. Brown is the leading rusher for the Sun Devils, with 642 yards on 110 attempts, for over five yards per carry and three touchdowns.
Arizona State fosters the sixth best rushing attack in the Big 12, averaging 186.7 yards per game on the ground, while averaging 4.6 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns, with Brown being the workhorse of the ground game.