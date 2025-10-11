3 Houston Cougars Offensive Players Who Need to Bounce Back Against Oklahoma State
The Houston Cougars travel up to Stillwater to take on the struggling 1-4 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, in what will need to be a much-needed bounce-back game, especially after suffering their first defeat last weekend, in a blowout loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
While the Cougars will absolutely need to be better defensively, after giving up a season high 35 points to Texas Tech's offense, and allowing a total of 552 yards of offense. Houston's offense needs an even bigger bounce-back performance after scoring a season low of 11 points.
The matchup should be favorable for the Cougars as the Cowboys are at or near the bottom of the Big 12 in most defensive metrics, allowing the most average passing yards per game, and their 14 passing touchdowns allowed are also the most in the Big 12.
Which Coogs Need the Bounce Back Performance
With Oklahoma State's weakness on the defensive side of the ball, some of the Cougars' top playmakers should be in line to take advantage of the Cowboys' struggles and have a return to form level of performance. Here's a look at the top offensive players for the Coogs and their outlook ahead of the showdown in Stillwater.
Connor Weigman, QB
Quarterback Conner Weigman had his worst performance as the starter under center for the Coogs against Texas Tech since he transferred into the program over the summer. Weigman managed to complete just 5 of his 12 pass attempts for 71 yards and an interception. On the ground, where Weigman has been a difference maker, he rushed for just 7 yards on 6 carries.
However, due to an injury suffered late in the first half, Weigman was forced to watch the rest of the ballgame from the sideline. Fortunately for the Cougars quarterback and their offense, Weigman has been cleared and is completely ready to go on Saturday. With the Cowboys' deficiencies in defending the pass, Weigman should be able to exploit any holes in Oklahoma State's defense.
Dean Connors, RB
Against the Red Raiders, running back Dean Connors was held to a season low in just about every rushing metric, tying his season low in carries and recording his fewest rushing yards and yards per carry on the season. As with 13 carries, Connors rushed for just 31 yards for a rough 2.4 yards per carry.
The Cougars' running back should have an easier go on Saturday, as another piece of the Cowboys' defense is towards the bottom of the Big 12. Oklahoma State has allowed the second-most rushing yards per game, second behind the Colorado Buffaloes. As well as allowing the most average yards per carry, giving up 4.7 yards per carry to their opponents.
Tanner Koziol, TE
Also having one of his least impactful performances since arriving in Houston, tight end Tanner Koziol recorded his season lows in receptions and yards, with just two catches for 10 yards against Texas Tech.
In just their last game alone, the Cowboys' defense allowed over 400 passing yards to the Arizona Wildcats, with five different pass catchers recording over 50 yards receiving, setting up Koziol as one of the biggest go-to guys in the Cougars' offense for what could be a huge performance.