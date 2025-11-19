3 Keys to a Houston Cougars Win vs. TCU
Houston football is 8-2 for the first time since the 2021 season, and they will face a tough TCU team this Saturday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m., inside TDECU Stadium, in Houston, Texas.
The Horned Frogs are 6-4, but they have an explosive offense that will test the Cougars.
Houston will need to clean up its recent mistakes in the previous two games, and they have several key areas they need to take advantage of in order to walk out victorious.
Houston’s Keys To The Game
Rely Heavily On The Passing Attack
While the Cougars are known as a team to rely on the run game through its running backs or even junior quarterback Conner Weigman, the passing game is where Houston will have a clear advantage.
The Horned Frogs rank No. 14 in the Big 12 Conference in passing defense, and they allow 247 passing yards per game.
TCU also allows almost 7.4 yards per passing attempt, giving Houston’s pass catchers a significant edge.
Junior wide receiver Amare Thomas and senior tight end Tanner Koziol have combined for 1,307 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns this season, and they will need to have a big game against a weak TCU secondary.
Pressure The Quarterback
Junior quarterback Josh Hoover ranks No. 2 in the conference with 2,873 passing yards this season, and he has thrown for 23 touchdowns.
He also is not a threat to run the ball, so getting consist pressure will be vital against the elite passer.
Hoover has taken 16 sacks this season, and the Cougars will have an opportunity to continue its success with its defensive line in this matchup.
Strong Secondary Play Is Crucial
With the Horned Frogs not known for running the ball consistently and rather committing to an air-raid offense, Houston’s secondary must come ready to play.
TCU has the best overall receiver in the conference in senior wide receiver Eric McAlister, who has 941 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season.
The Horned Frogs also rely on junior receiver Jordan Dwyer and former Houston receiver Joseph Manjack IV as other targets in the explosive offense.
Houston’s defensive backs Kentrell Webb and Latrell McCutchin Sr. will both need to have a great game to slow down the passing attack.
TCU will be the best passing offense that the Cougars have seen all season, and they will be a real test for head coach Willie Fritz and staff.