3 Matchups That Will Decide Houston's Week 2 Matchup Against Southern

Houston is in a position to absolutely steamroll the Cougars' Week 2 opponent, Southern. The Jaguars were the SWAC's worst team a season ago and are not off to a great start in 2026, losing 30-17 to Alabama State in Week 0. The Jags most recently knocked off Division II Kentucky State, giving up 15 points in the process.

It's not all bad. Southern had a lead against the Hornets at the half. Alabama State was one of the top teams in the SWAC last year and SU retained many important pieces. Jaguars quarterback Christian Johnson comes from one of the top JUCO programs in the nation, Hutchinson Community College.

With all that said, this year's Houston football team is a challenge on a different level for Southern. The Cougars proved the offense will be as advertised this season. Despite a tough Week 1 defensively, UH has a different caliber of athlete defensively than what the Jaguars are used to.

Here are the three matchups that will most likely define Houston's likely lopsided Week 2 matchup with Southern:

Christian Johnson vs. Javion White

Johnson was the team's most effective runner against the Hornets, amassing 81 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, nickelback Javion White had three tackles and two sacks against Oregon State, which had a surprisingly effective passing game led by Beavers quarterback Braden Atkinson.

White keeping Johnson honest as a spy could shut down one of the few ways the Jaguars' offense can strike.

Trey Holly vs. Jaden Yates

Southern head coach Marshall Faulk brings vast experience as a 12-year NFL veteran and most recently served as Colorado's running back coach.

Someone he seems to be having an effect on is Trey Holly, who has 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns, plus 43 receiving yards on five catches through two games. The former LSU Tiger's emergence has been crucial after the Jaguars' injury loss of Barry Remo for the season.

Holly will have to get past the stopping power of Coogs linebacker Jaden Yates, who earned an 84.2 run-defense grade against the Beavers in Week 2. The Ole Miss transfer is catching on quickly in Austin Armstrong's defense.

Tay James vs. Amare Thomas

Amare Thomas proved that all the preseason hype and award watch list nominations were justified with an eight-catch, 133-yard, one-touchdown afternoon against Oregon State.

Southern defensive back Tay James is the Jaguars' only player with a sack and an interception, and he'll have to slow down Thomas out of the slot if this game has any chance of being within even a few touchdowns.

James has an unfathomably tough assignment. Thomas is on a warpath to 1,000 yards this season after just missing it last year. This game could be a nice stat-padder.