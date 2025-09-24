3 Oregon State Players That Could Have An Impact vs. Houston
On Saturday, the Houston Cougars (3-0) host the Oregon State Beavers (0-4) at Reser Stadium for the Cougars' first game out of Texas for the 2025 season.
While the head-to-head series is on Houston’s side 2-1 all-time, this matchup features a lot of athletes who are hungry for a win in week 5 of the college football season. Oregon State is fresh off a 41-7 loss to the Oregon Ducks under the direction of coach Trent Bray. As for Houston, they are coming off a bye week with a nice victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.
This weekend holds a lot at stake, not only for both programs trying to keep their seasons going, but also for players trying to impress scouts who are traveling for the game. So who should fans keep their eyes on this weekend?
Trent Walker, Wide Receiver
Trent Walker, a senior from Portland, Oregon, listed at 6-foot-2 and weighing 194 pounds, is one of the big names for the Beavers on offense. The ability to jump for the ball with his crafty feet and huge hands is an asset for Bray’s offense.
On the season, Walker has had 23 receptions for 302 yards but has recorded no touchdowns for the season. He nearly reached 1,000 yards last season but fell 100 yards short of that mark. It is his third season with the program, with a breakout game most recently in the home opener against the California Golden Bears, where he registered nine receptions for 136 yards.
Houston’s secondary is going to be challenged by the explosive and open space that Walker can create, as he finds the open space through his maneuverability in route running. Defensive backs Latrell McCutchin Sr. and Kentrell Webb get tested by the receiving room, but will have help up front.
Maalik Murphy, Quarterback
Last week, Oregon State struggled on all cylinders to get anything going on offense against the Ducks, with Maalik Murphy completing only five of his 18 passes for 68 yards. This week, he’s going to be determined to turn around a lopsided season. The Inglewood, California, native has accumulated a total of 964 yards in the air with six touchdowns and five interceptions.
Murphy initially committed to the Texas Longhorns and was a member for two seasons before transferring to Duke for one season. While at Duke, he set the single-season record with 26 touchdowns, completing 60 percent of his passes, and went 9-3 as the starter.
The Beavers haven’t lost faith in their starter and know he is capable of finishing the job. Expect Murphy to show why he was a Four-Star prospect and among the top-20 in prospects in the state of California from the arm talent, clean delivery, and footwork he presents in the pocket.
Skyler Thomas, Defensive Back
Oregon State’s defense has struggled in recent weeks to collect stops. The backbone of the defense has been Skyler Thomas, a star from Menlo Park, California. Listed as 6-foot-2, the senior has been a tackling machine with 31 total tackles through four games. In the solo tackle department, Thomas has 14 with 17 assists to add to his impressive resume.
One of Thomas’s excellent skills is the ability to read what offenses are dialing up and execute under high pressure. As a captain of the team, he is very vocal and consistently tries to keep the energy going when things haven’t always gone right.
In 2024, Thomas played in all 12 games and led his team with 81 tackles and nine pass breakups. He also recorded one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and had an interception. Anticipate that Thomas will be a force that the Cougars will have to shut down to achieve success.