3 Players Who Could Reload Houston Football’s Secondary

Houston football looks to build upon an impressive 10-win season last year in 2026.

With the loss of a lot of talent from last season to the NFL, the secondary will be a position of need for Houston.

The Cougars addressed the secondary through the transfer portal and with young talent, and there are three new players who could make an impact this season.

3 Players Who Could Make an Impact in Houston’s Secondary

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive back Javion White (3) intercepts a pass from Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (not pictured) at the 2 yard line during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While it is a tough task for any team to replace three players in the secondary with as much talent as Latrell McCutchin Sr., Marc Stampley II, and Zelmar Vedder in one offseason, the Cougars have 3 players who will see a huge role in 2026.

DB- Javion White

Houston’s junior defensive back Javion White was an impact player at Tulane for two seasons, and he made the decision to join the Cougars this offseason.

He appeared in 25 games through his short career so far, totalling 61 tackles, five tackles for loss and four interceptions.

In his final season with the Green Wave, he ranked No. 5 in coverage grade among safeties in The American, making him one of the best weapons in the secondary in the entire conference.

Now, the talented junior will slide into Houston’s rotation very well with much-needed depth at defensive back and safety.

DB- Jalen Mayo

Houston remained aggressive in the transfer portal for talented players in the secondary, and they landed former SFA defensive back Jalen Mayo, who will be heavily relied upon this season.

The talented senior was a 2025 All-Conference First Team selection, and Houston’s coaching staff got an early look at Mayo in the Cougars 27-0 victory over SFA last year.

In 2025, he totaled 47 tackles, along with nine pass deflections, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

The veteran will be needed as a leader in the secondary, which is filled with young talent this season.

DB- Zaylen Cormier

The final player that will most likely make his first impact as a Cougar is redshirt freshman defensive back Zaylen Comier, who is one of the most talented young players on the team.

Coming out of Heights High School, Cormier ranked as a 3-star prospect and the No. 20 athlete nationally.

He originally came in as a primary receiver; however, head coach Willie Fritz and staff have transformed Cormier into a future contributor in the secondary.

With his catching ability and speed, Cormier will be a real underrated weapon for Houston this season.