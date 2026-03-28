3 Standouts From Houston Cougars Pro Day

Houston football completed its Pro Day on Friday afternoon, inside of TDECU Stadium.

Having already completed Big 12 Pro Day earlier this month, 17 players got their chance to standout in front of several NFL coaches in their home stadium.

With a multitude of impressive performances throughout the day, there were three players that really stood out on Friday.

3 Standouts At Pro Day

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Latrell McCutchin Sr.

Senior defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. earned a lot of recognition after a strong Pro Day performance on Friday.

He showed his next-level athleticism in a variety of position-specific drills, drawing “specific attention” from the Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, sports journalist Tony Pauline wrote via @ES_sportsnews.

While McCutchin projects as an excellent special teams threat, many other teams see his upside at the corner position as well, such as the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans.

Head coach Willie Fritz has vouched for his star corner all season, and he thinks that McCutchin should hear his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The veteran defender really turned some heads this offseason through several events testing his skills, and he has a good shot at getting an opportunity to play at the next level.

Dean Connors

Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Houston’s senior running back Dean Connors arguably had the most impressive Pro Day of the group, and he performed well in both physical tests and positional drills.

Wih Connors being undersized for his position, he has to bring other intangibles to the table to be considered for the next level, and he showed out inside of TDECU Stadium.

He first showed off his wheels by running a 4.45 second 40-yard dash, along with excelling in other speed drills.

He also lined up with the wide receivers to show off his catching ability, and the veteran running back caught 147 passes for 1,166 yards in his career.

While Connors isn’t going to jump multiple rounds in the draft, it is very possible for a team to take him with a late-round pick as he projects as a potential RB3.

Tanner Koziol

Last but not least, senior tight end Tanner Koziol made some noise in Pro Day, catching people’s attention by his size and pass-catching ability.

While Koziol currently ranks as the No. 17 tight end in the class after the NFL Combine, he had another opportunity to make some ground in the draft.

After running a 4.7 40-yard dash in the combine, it was surprising that he didn’t run again on Friday to try to improve on that time.

His biggest criticism is speed and route running, however, he did show case a variety of different routes on Friday that would gain just about anyone’s attention.

Standing at 6-foot-7, his large catch window is definitely what stood out on Pro Day, and that is a big reason why a team will take a chance on him in the draft.