3 Things Necessary to be Seen from Houston Cougars vs Oregon State
The Houston Cougars got the chance to sit back and rest up with their bye week after their statement win over the Colorado Buffaloes the week prior. Before the Cougars head into one of their toughest matchups next week against the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders, standing in between is Houston's final nonconference game, taking on the Oregon State Beavers.
No game should ever go overlooked, and for the Cougars, they will have to do their best not to look past the Beavers and stare down their pending matchup with Texas Tech. However, their trip to Corvallis should favor the Cougars, as Oregon State has struggled to start the season, as they are currently winless after four games of the season.
As the Cougars prepare for the heart of conference play after the game against Oregon State, there are a few things that Houston either needs or continues to see in their matchup against the Beavers to head into the rest of the conference schedule with increased confidence.
Which Three Things Need to be Seen from the Cougars?
Passing Offense Needing to Spark
While the ground game has been humming for the Cougars through the first portion of the season, as Houston's rushing attack has outgained the passing attack, currently with 604 yards on the ground compared to the 562 through the air. The Cougars have six of their 10 offensive touchdowns coming from the running game.
However, as the Cougars head deeper into conference play, the passing offense will have to come alive much more than it's currently playing at and needs to get their dynamic pass catchers more involved. The Cougars currently have just one player with double-digit receptions and three with 100 or more receiving yards. Getting playmakers like wide receivers Stephon Johnson and Mekhi Mews more involved could open the Cougars' offense to another level.
Defense Staying the Course
Houston's 2025 defense is currently on pace to be one of the best units in program history as the defense has allowed 29 points, which is the fewest allowed from a Cougars defense since 1989, paired with creating six total turnovers, which is a mark towards the highest in the country tied with some of the best teams in the country like LSU and Miami.
Another stifling performance from the Cougars' defense against a Beavers offense that's passed for a total of 997 yards and six touchdowns on the season, while having just 280 yards on the ground, could give Houston's defensive unit the added confidence and swagger that will be much needed once faced with some of the heavy hitters in the Big 12.
Continued Consistency from Conner Weigman
One of the biggest factors in the quick turnaround for the Cougars in year two with head coach Willie Fritz has been the addition of starting quarterback Conner Weigman, who has stabilized the quarterback play and the offense for the Cougars.
Weigman has played well through his first four games as the Cougars' starter, completing 45 of his 70 pass attempts for 569 yards and four touchdowns, while also being a big factor on the ground with 142 rushing yards and three additional touchdowns.
The biggest point with Weigman has been limiting the turnovers, as the quarterback is yet to throw an interception on the season. If the junior quarterback can continue being careful with the football and elevate his play just a tad with a perfect opportunity against the Beavers, the Cougars' offense could be rolling as it gets later into the season.