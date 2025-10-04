3 Things that Need to Happen for Houston Cougars to Pull Off the Upset vs. Texas Tech
The day has finally arrived for the Houston Cougars to face their toughest challenge of the season and the Coogs' first real test in their unbeaten season. As the Cougars look to protect their home field with the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders will pay a visit to TDECU Stadium on Saturday night.
In what should be a tough conference matchup, both teams are heading into the weekend's game unbeaten. The Cougars start a season 4-0 for the first time since 2016, after victories over Stephen F. Austin, Rice, Colorado and Oregon State. While Texas Tech has victories over AR-Bine Pluff, Kent State, Oregon State and Utah.
With the Cougars heading into the heart of conference play as they host the Red Raiders Saturday night, many things will have to fall right if the Cougars wish to find themselves on the winning side of the matchup. Here are three things that will have to happen for the Cougars to pull off the upset over the Red Raiders.
Establish the Run Game
Establishing the run game and winning the battle in the trenches will go far in any game, but with the Coogs looking to make a huge statement, fostering an effective run game will be key. Fortunately for the Cougars, their rushing attack has been relied upon by the offense through the first four weeks of the season.
While the rushing attack was stifled late time out against Oregon State, with the Cougars not eclipsing over 100 yards for the first time all season. Running back Dean Connors and quarterback Conner Weigman both led the charge, combining for 465 yards, 4.1 yards per carry and seven touchdowns.
Conner Weigman Limiting Turnovers
The Red Raiders see themselves as one of the top teams in the country in causing turnovers from their opponents, with nine turnovers gained on the season. Six of those turnovers were interceptions from Texas Tech's secondary.
Weigman so far has done well to protect the ball from harm's way with just one interception through four games, with the turnover coming in Houston's latest game against Oregon State. If the Cougars have any shot at beating the Red Raiders, Weigman will have to keep protecting the football.
Rein in Texas Tech’s Passing offense
Texas Tech's passing offense has been humming like a well-oiled machine, leading the nation as one of the best units while needing to use two different starting quarterbacks. Texas Tech leads the country in passing yards per game, averaging 368.5 passing yards. Additionally, the Red Raiders' passing offense is tied for third in the country in passing touchdowns with 16, all while throwing just four interceptions on the season.
Needing to stop the high-powered Texas Tech passing offense, the Cougars have their own strength in their passing defense. Through the first weeks of the season, Houston's passing defense ranks No. 11 in passing yards allowed per game with 140.2 and has given up just three passing touchdowns on the season.