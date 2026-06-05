3 Under-The-Radar Players Who Could Breakout For Houston Football

Houston football is just three months away from hosting the Oregon State Beavers in the first game of the 2026 season.

The Cougars look to improve on a stellar 10-3 season by making its first ever Big 12 Championship game appearance.

In order to make a deep run this season, Houston will need some help from more than just its star players, and the Cougars have three players who could break out in 2026.

Koby Young, WR

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Koby Young (18) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Houston’s sophomore receiver Koby Young missed his freshman season due to injury, he got a chance to play last year.

In 2025, he totalled 12 catches for 191 yards, and he was primarily used as a deep threat last season.

While the numbers do not tell the whole story, Young is heavily believed in by Fritz and staff and he will be set for a big year.

One major reason why Young will have more of an impact this season is because of how talented Houston’s wide receiver room is this year.

With opponents’ secondaries primarily focused on senior wide recievers Amare Thomas and Trent Walker, Young will have a lot more opportunities.

Also, with another season in offensive coordinator Slade Nagle’s system, and having another year to grow his chemistry with senior quarterback Conner Weigman, Young has a chance to be a real force for Houston this season.

Muizz Tounkara, WR

Houston’s sophomore reciever Muizz Tounkara made the decision to transfer from Florida in the offseason, and he is a guy nobody is talking about.

Coming out of high school, he was ranked as a top-75 wide receiver recruit in the country, and he committed to the Gators after a dominant senior season.

After several coaching changes at Florida, Tounkara decided to find somewhere he felt like he could make an impact, and he chose Houston.

Tounkara stand is at 6-foot-3 and weighs 210 pounds, and he athleticism can make him a real threat as an outside reciever.

Tounkara will have the same opportunity as Young for a breakout season because of all the attention that Thomas and Walker require from opposing defenses.

Paris Melvin Jr., DB

Houston’s freshman athlete Paris Melvin Jr. came into the program as a 4-star recruit from Cy Springs High School.

He is a Swiss Army Knife for coach Willie Fritz, and he has a chance to play multiple positions this season.

While he began camp playing some running back, he has transitioned to mostly defense throughout Spring Camp.

Melvin is way too athletic to not have on the field, and whether he is playing defensive back, running back, safety, wide receiver or special teams, fans will know his name after this season.