3 Upset Territory Games for Houston Cougars Next Season

The Houston Cougars and head coach Willie Fritz will look to pick up where they left off heading into the 2026 season after a wildly successful 2025 campaign in which the Coogs ended the year with a 9-3 record, a bowl game win over the LSU Tigers, and ranked No. 22 in the final AP Poll.

The Coogs reloaded the roster headed into the 2026 season by bringing back key returners, adding to their recruiting class, which features the best prospect in the country, and making great use of the transfer portal, by adding talented pieces that can make an immediate impact.

And on Wednesday, the Big 12 announced the full 2026 schedule for the Coogs, with the toughest game sticking out immediately, that being a road trip against the defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech Red Raiders. While the meeting with the Red Raiders should shape up to be the hardest game, here are three under-the-radar games the Cougars may be in upset territory for.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State University (OSU) introduces the new head football coach, Eric Morris, during a rally in Stillwater. | DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oklahoma State Cowboys had a challenging 2025 season, ending the year with a 1-11 overall record and were winless in conference play, compounded by the midyear dismissal of long-time head coach Mike Gundy.

Now heading into 2026, the Cowboys will have a brand new feel when they hit the field, now led by former North Texas head coach Eric Morris, who capped off his last season with the Mean Green with a 12-2 record and an appearance in the AAC championship game.

Morris also brings one of the best players in college football with quarterback Drew Mestemaker, the American Conference Offensive Player of the Year, also making the move from Denton to Stillwater, and American Conference Rookie of the Year running back Caleb Hawkins. While it may take a while for Morris to get things rolling in Stillwater, the Cougars should not overlook the Cowboys when they roll into TDECU Stadium on October 17.

Utah Utes

Utah Utes interim coach Morgan Scalley watches from the sidelines against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The week after taking on the Cowboys, the Cougars will take on another first-year head coach in Morgan Scalley and the Utah Utes, with Scalley also replacing a tenured head coach in former Utes head man Kyle Whittingham, who now leads the Michigan Wolverines.

The Utes finished as one of the top teams in the Big 12 a season ago, finishing with an 11-2 overall record and a 7-2 record in conference play. Under Whittingham, Utah has been a model of consistency, winning at least 10 games in eight seasons over a 21-year tenure.

However, the Utes now head into life without their long-time head coach. Heading into 2026, there will be more questions surrounding the program than ever before, although starting quarterback Devon Dampier will return for 2026. The Cougars will have to bring their A game when they hit the road and meet with the Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 24.

Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Houston Cougars at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

For the second season in a row, the Cougars close out their regular season with a meeting against the Baylor Bears. This past season, the Coogs were able to leave Waco with a close 31- 24 victory over the Bears.

Baylor heads into the 2026 season with what should be an exciting option under center with former Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway transferring in. The former five-star quarterback and Willis, TX native returns home to Texas after spending two seasons in Gainesville.

The two Lone Star State programs clash during rivalry week once again, this time with the Cougars hosting the matchup on Nov. 28, which could feature a battle between two top Big 12 quarterbacks in Lagway and Conner Weigman, depending on how the Baylor quarterback is able to perform in his new setting.