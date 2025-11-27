3 X-Factors for Houston Cougars vs. Baylor Bears
The final countdown.
If Willie Fritz’s program is going to want to finish the season out strong before it's gone, these three players are going to need to go out on the field and give it their all. It could be the last time the entire roster plays together this season, especially with uncertainty about whether any players will opt out of a bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.
The Houston Cougars are now fighting for bragging rights against the Baylor Bears in hate week. Which players show up and do everything in their power to make the best of the season? These are the best choices for the X-Factors.
Tanner Koziol, Tight End
One last game? It could be it for arguably one of the best tight ends that the Houston football program has ever seen. Yes, it seems sad to think about, but think of all the memories he has brought the team over the last several years.
Going out with a bang would be the best way to end his collegiate career in Houston. That’s what the coaching staff is going to try to do: dial up a bunch of his favorite routes to run, which is why his draft stock has grown over the last couple of months.
Quarterback Conner Weigman is going to do anything he can to share the ball with his favorite tight end, who has changed how he plays under the new direction of a different coach. With five touchdowns and 592 yards, that meant a ton in every game could grow before making a significant decision about his future playing football. Take in all of his talent when you can, Cougs fans.
Ethan Sanchez, Kicker
Missing a game-winning field goal that could have kept the Big 12 Championship hopes and playoff hopes alive is hard to accept. It’s no easy task to complete, especially with so much on the line. Rebound. That’s what Ethan Sanchez does.
There will be multiple opportunities to drill a few extra points and field goals at McLane Stadium against a Baylor special teams unit that is hungry to end the regular season out on a positive note. In possibly the last time he wears a Houston jersey, he has a shot to nail a kick between the uprights that could be his career-longest.
The Dallas, Georgia, native is perfect on extra-point attempts, which will be critical on Saturday. With a field goal percentage of 79.2, where the 5-foot-9 K has made 19 of his 24 attempts off the strong leg, his presence plays a significant role, as every point will matter. Recording 91 points this season could take him to 100, which would be an excellent way to remember ending his collegiate career.
Dean Connors, Running Back
Run. Run. As fast as you can.
That’s what the Kamuela, Hawaii, native has been doing the entire season. Against the Bears, he is going to need to bring his A game against a feisty defense desperate to pull out a victory. Running the ball has been up and down all season, and the offensive coordinator will control the time of possession because that's where the Cougars' offense thrives.
Another player Fritz should be losing is his starting RB, a senior who has been allowed to post his most enormous numbers this season. Only two 100-yard games have occurred for the speedster, so eventually, Connors is due, and what a perfect scenario to do it. Opening gaps created by the offensive line provide chunk-yardage opportunities, and Houston appreciates the discipline.