4 Most Impactful Houston Transfers for the 2026 Football Season Not Named Makhi Hughes

After going 4-8 in his first season on the job, head coach Willie Fritz worked his magic with the Houston Cougars this past season.

The Cougars finished the season 10-4, securing the program's sixth 10+ win season since 2000. They also capped off the season with a nice 38-35 win over the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl. With the team returning quarterback Conner Weigman and a handful of other key starters across the board, Fritz and company were aggressive in the transfer portal.

According to On3, the Cougs brought in the No. 8 transfer portal class in college football, which should help them be contenders in the Big 12 in 2026.

While former Tulane and Oregon running back Makhi Hughes is the headliner as he looks to return to his form from his time in New Orleans, which saw him rattle off back-to-back 1,300-yard seasons, there are plenty of other intriguing pieces joining the fold.

Here are the four most impactful transfers that the Houston Cougars added this offseason.

Jalen Mayo, DB, Stephen F. Austin

The epitome of what the transfer portal was intended for way back when, Jalen Mayo has risen through the ranks. He spent the first three years of his career at Division II Virginia Union before making the jump to Stephen F. Austin this past season. He made an immediate impact in his first year of Division I football, as he was third on the team in tackles, tied for the team high in interceptions and was also named a 2025 All-Southland Conference First Team selection.

Tulane Green Wave defensive back Javion White (3) intercepts a pass from Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Javion White, DB, Tulane

Although Javion White hails from Fritz's former program, he didn't actually play for the Houston head coach. With that being said, the versatile safety who logged snaps all over the field for the Green Wave squad that made it to the College Football Playoff has a chance to make an immediate impact for the Cougs. The All-AAC Third-Team selection had the No. 5 coverage grade among safeties in The American Conference, and should provide veteran leadership for Houston's defense.

Trent Walker, WR, Oregon State

Arguably one of the sneakiest transfer portal additions in college football, the Houston Cougars got a solidified stud at wide receiver in Oregon State transfer Trent Walker. The sixth-year senior is coming off of back-to-back seasons with 65+ catches and 800+ receiving yards despite having less-than-stellar quarterback play. With Tanner Koziol no longer in the picture, the Cougars offense needs pass catchers to step up, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Walker sneak onto some All-Big 12 lists by the time the end of next season rolls around.

Anthony Boswell, C, Toledo

The Cougars lost a two-year starter in Demetrius Hunter to Colorado, leaving a huge hole on their offensive line. While Hunter was a productive player in the middle, Houston may have upgraded with Toledo's Anthony Boswell. According to PFF, Boswell graded out as the No. 15 center in college football, boasting a pass-blocking grade of 79.9 and a run-blocking grade of 80.1. It's not always easy to rebuild a line through the portal, but Boswell looks to be the perfect fit.