5 Cincinnati Players Houston Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

Cincinnati has recently begun their rebuild as a program.

Their previous season in the Big 12 was a major disappointment to Bearcat fans, as the new talent on the roster heightened expectations for the 2025 season. With their official record being 7-6 overall, Cincinnati barely went positive on their season and lost their respective bowl.

With the new class of 2026 coming in for the Bearcats, a whole new wave of talent and hope has taken over the football program. Multiple recruits were recruited, and transfers brought their talent over from their previous school.

With their new additions to the roster, Cincinnati looks to be more competitive in the Big 12 this upcoming 2026 season. With that in mind, which players are threats to look out for when Cincinnati goes up against Houston?

5. QB Samaj Jones

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Samaj Jones (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Navy Midshipmen, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Samaj Jones was one of Cincinnati's quarterbacks throughout the 2025 season. While he was mainly a backup, he did get to see some action alongside Brady Lichtenberg during the last few months of the season.

If he retains his backup job, we could see Jones return to form and begin working his way through the depth chart. However, with his stats from last year, it will take some time before Jones is ready to play as a starting quarterback for the Bearcats.

4. WR Elijah Jones

While not one of the biggest stars in the receiver room, Elijah will be one of the biggest threats on the turf. With the past receivers graduating, there is more opportunity for him to begin as a starter for the Bearcats.

The only issue with Elijah is his offensive production, but that can easily be fixed with some offseason training.

3. RB Gi'Bran Payne

Payne is one of the newest Bearcats on the roster, as he has transferred from Notre Dame to Cincinnati this past offseason. His time at Notre Dame was long, and his last season with Cincinnati looks to be his most explosive one.

While coming from the Irish, Payne never truly had a chance to shine at Notre Dame. Now that he's with Cincinnati, Houston needs to have a good defensive line in order to stop his offensive production.

2. WR Isaiah Johnson

With the previous senior class graduating, Johnson now has room to showcase his talent in Cincinnati. He's one of the best offensive weapons the Bearcats have at the moment and looks to be one of the top receivers in 2026.

His main issue is his consistency on the field, but knowing that the previous top receivers have graduated, that issue is now fixed.

1. QB JC French IV

French IV has had some great time in college football, and that began with his time at Georgia Southern. He had started all 13 games for the Eagles and even helped get Georgia Southern a bowl win against Appalachian State last season.

He looks to be the next big quarterback in Cincinnati and could definitely help the Bearcats on the offensive side of the ball.