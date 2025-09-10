Houston Cougars On SI

5 Colorado Buffaloes to Watch Out For vs. Houston Cougars

Houston takes on the Colorado Buffaloes who are loaded with talent and have several players to watch out for in Friday’s game.

Ashton Grissom

Sep 6, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) throws a pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston football welcomes coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes to TDECU Stadium this Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The Cougars are 2-0 and have allowed just nine points through two games and have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 62-9.

The Buffaloes rebounded from a 27-20 week one loss to Georgia Tech with a dominant 31-7 victory over Delaware.

The two teams will face off for the first time in 54 years in their Big 12 Conference opener on Friday night.

Coach Deion Sanders
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) following a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Players to Watch

Colorado has a wealth of talent on their roster, and coach Prime has done an outstanding job recruiting and building up their football program.

The Buffaloes are coming off their best season since 2016, finishing 9-4, and had four players selected into the 2025 NFL Draft.

This is Sanders’ third year as the head coach for the Buffaloes, and he is looking to continue last year’s success with his squad.

Ryan Staub 

Sophomore quarterback Ryan Staub is in his third season at Colorado and has made headlines in the past week because of his breakout performance against Delaware.

With only partial playing time, he still managed to throw for 157 yards and two touchdowns against the Blue Hens.

While Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis were expected to be the main guys throwing the football for Colorado, Staub’s performance last week have led many experts to believe that he will be the starter against Houston.

Sincere Brown

Senior wide receiver Sincere Brown had a breakout season last year totaling 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns for Campbell and transfered to Colorado in the offseason.

This year, he continues his hot-streak leading the team with 120 receiving yards and hauled in a 74-yard touchdown reception against Delaware.

The tall 6-foot-5 receiver is a deep threat and has a size advantage over most cornerbacks or safeties that try to defend him.

Brown is a matchup problem and a guy you don’t want to leave open.

Micah Welch
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Micah Welch and Simeon Price

Sophomore running back Micah Welch is the lead back in Colorado’s offense and has had 18 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown this season.

He rushed for 186 yards and four touchdowns last season, and is set for a big 2025 season.

Senior running back Simeon Price is the leading rusher this season for Colorado.

This year, he’s rushed 14 times for 85 yards and has tallied two receptions.

With the loss of junior running back Dallan Hayden in week one, Welch and Price will continue to see an increased role if Hayden is ruled out for the second straight week.

Reginald Hughes

Senior linebacker Reginald Hughes is a Jax State transfer and is in his first year with Colorado.

Hughes played his first two seasons at Ole Miss, and has experience in the SEC, Conference USA and now the Big 12 Conference.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker leads the team with 14 total tackles and is a leader of the defense.

Hughes is smart and fast, and a player Houston’s offense needs to watch out for.

Houston Cougars
Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Fans celebrate with Houston Cougars long snapper Weston Edwards (69) and defensive back Marc Stampley II (22) after the game against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Game Day Information

With this game being one of the more highly anticipated games of the season for Houston, fans are encouraged to show up early to help with the flow of game day traffic.

The Cougars will face Colorado in the Big 12 opener on Friday, Sep. 12, at TDECU Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

