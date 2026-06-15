5 Kansas State Football Fans Houston Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

Houston football will take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, October 10, in Manhattan, Kansas.

The two teams are projected to finish in the top half of the conference, and Kansas State will be one of Houston’s toughest opponents next season.

Here are 5 Wildcats who Houston fans should know before the matchup in October.

5 Wildcats Houston Fans Should Know

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) takes the handoff from quarterback Avery Johnson (2) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Avery Johnson

Kansas State’s senior quarterback Avery Johnson is the key to the Wildcats’ high-powered offense, and he will be what makes this team great in 2026.

Last year, he passed for 2,385 yards and 18 touchdowns, while only throwing six interceptions.

Now with new head coach Collin Klein, who is a former offensive coordinator for Texas A&M, the Wildcats will have a top offense in the Big 12 next season, led by their star quarterback.

Joe Jackson

Kansas State’s junior running back Joe Jackson had a breakout season last year.

In 2025, he totaled 169 carries for 911 yards and eight touchdowns, all while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

With opposing defenses already worried about Kansas State’s passing attack, Jackson will have a lot of running room this season, and he very well could lead the conference in rushing yards if he stays healthy.

Wendell Gregory

Kansas State’s talented defensive lineman Wendell Gregory was one of the top transfers in the portal this offseason.

As a freshman last year at Oklahoma State, he tallied 27 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble.

Gregory stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 255 pounds, and he has successfully made the transition from linebacker to a full-time edge rusher.

He is no doubt Kansas State’s biggest pass rusher, and he could be a guy who disrupts the opposing team’s game plan.

Izaiah Williams

Kansas State’s transfer wide receiver Izaiah Williams made his commitment to the Wildcats from Texas A&M in the portal this offseason.

After totaling just nine catches for 86 yards through two full seasons at Texas A&M, he decided to take his talents to Kansas State, where he could have an opportunity to shine.

Williams decided to follow Klein, his former offensive coordinator, to Kansas State and he will be a big part of the offensive attack this season.

The talented wide receiver is known for his speed, and he could do a lot of damage in an offense known for passing the ball.

Koy Beasley

Kansas State’s sophomore transfer Koy Beasley joined the Wildcats through the portal this offseason.

He began his college football career at Miami Ohio, and he had an outstanding freshman campaign.

In 2025, he totaled 40 tackles and an interception, and he forced his way onto the field as a freshman.

Now, he will be heavily relied upon to help improve a Kansas State secondary that finished No. 12 in the Big 12 in passing defense last season.