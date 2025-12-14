5 Players Houston Cougars Could Target in Transfer Portal

The Houston Cougars were one of the most improved programs in the wider world of college football, being able to go from a four-win season in 2024 to an improved 9-3 regular season record with an opportunity for a 10-win season for the first time since 2021, with the Coogs having one final game part of the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium, taking on the LSU Tigers.

With some outward look towards the future, the Cougars have already set the foundation with early signing day a few weeks ago, signing the No. 39 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle per Rivals, with the standout undoubtedly being five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson.

While the Coogs prepare for their bowl game matchup with the Tigers, Willie Fritz and the rest of his coaching staff will have to turn their attention to the transfer portal, as many players across the country have already made their intentions to enter the portal. Here are five targets the Cougars should take a look at from now until the transfer portal officially opens on January 2.

Baylor DL DK Kalu

A general view of a Baylor Bears helmet on the sidelines before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The Coogs will be losing one of the biggest pieces of their defense in senior defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr., playing out his final year of eligibility this season. Allen totaled 75 tackles (32 solo), seven tackles-for-loss, two pass deflections, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Needing to replace such a key piece of the defense, one of the options the Coogs could turn to is Baylor defensive lineman DK Kalu, who in his two seasons in Waco saw action in seven games while recording 11 tackles (4 solo), .5 tackles-for-loss, and a quarterback hurry.

Coming out of Ridge Point High School the Missouri City, TX native ranked as the No. 73 defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class per On3's Industry Rankings.

USC CB Braylon Conley

Fighting Illini wide receiver Justin Bowick (0) runs past Southern California Trojans cornerback Braylon Conley (22) | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Coogs are losing a good amount of quality players in the secondary, with defensive backs Blake Thompson, Latrell McCutchin Sr., Zelmar Vedder, and Marc Stampley II all out of eligibility.

An option that could certainly be available for the Coogs is USC cornerback Braylon Conley, who decided to enter the transfer portal after two seasons in Southern California, where he played 201 total defensive snaps this past season, making 13 tackles with one pass breakup and a forced fumble.

The Humble, TX native was a three-star recruit from Atascocita High School who signed with the Trojans as a part of their 2024 recruiting class, where Conley was the No. 63-ranked cornerback per 247Sports.

Kansas State Safety Colby McCalister

Kansas State freshman safety Colby McCalister (20) catches a pass during warmups before Saturday's game against Southeast Missouri State. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the big number of losses the Cougars will have in the secondary, it would be understandable if Fritz looks to try and add multiple players in the back end.

Another option, particularly in the deeper half of the defense at the safety position, the Cougars could take a look at Kansas State's Colby McCalister.

The third-year safety did not play this season for the Wildcats after having to deal with injury, but in his previous two seasons, McCalister was impactful since he stepped foot on campus. In his two healthy seasons with the Wildcats, McCalister recorded 50 tackles (38 solo), two pass deflections, a sack, and a forced fumble.

The safety from Friendswood, TX, was a three-star prospect a part of Kansas State's 2022 recruiting class.

Houston Christian RB Xai'Shaun Edwards

Houston Christian Huskies running back Xai'Shaun Edwards (24) runs for a touchdown against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Jeremiah Charles (25) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Houston will be taking a hit in the running back room as it loses Dean Connors, who became the bell cow running back for the Cougars, and Stacy Sneed.

The Cougars could have the space to bring in another person to their running back room, with Houston Christian running back Xai'Shaun Edwards being a possible option. This past season with the Huskies, Edwards ran for 1,019 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to earning a First-Team All-Conference selection.

The League City, TX native should be a hot commodity with three years of eligibility left. Edwards was a three-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Texas Southern LB Matthew Cooks

Texas Southern Tigers head coach Cris Dishman (center) gestures after a California Golden Bears turnover during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Cougars could look to add another defensive maker in the linebacker room with Jalen Garner playing out his final year of eligibility.

Houston should not look very far and could look at the program right across the street for an option with Texas Southern linebacker Matthew Cooks. In his single season with the Tigers, Cooks recorded 75 tackles (38 solo), 4.5 tackles-for-loss, three pass deflections, and a forced fumble.