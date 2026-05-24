5 Reasons to be Optimistic for Houston Cougars Football in 2026

The Houston Cougars are coming off of an impressive season from their 2025 campaign.

In the short time between 2024 and the present, we have seen Head Coach Willie Fritz turn the program into one of the more successful teams in the conference. Compared to other programs that follow the same rebuilding structure, Fritz has been able to capitalize on talent from both the transfer portal and recruitment.

With all of this in mind, what can fans look forward to in the 2026 season, and will Houston be able to build off from their success from last year?

5. Conner Weigman makes his return for the 2026 season

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) holds up a piece of barbecue after the win over Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Conner Weigman is one of the best quarterbacks in the conference and has proven his worth as a starter. With his return, we may see more offensive production in the passing game with all the new receivers joining from the portal and recruitment.

In order to keep this momentum alive, Conner needs to remain healthy throughout the season, which allows Fritz to develop a young Keisean Henderson.

4. Amare Thomas also returns for the 2026 season

One of the best wide receivers in the conference makes his return to Houston after a breakout 2025 season. Last season he managed to be on the All-Big 12 First team, which is a high honor and proves his lethality as a receiver.

Like Weigman, Thomas needs to remain healthy throughout the season. If he maintains his health he could prove to be a huge difference maker in the postseason.

3. The 2026 recruiting class

While the past classes haven't been as impressive for Houston, this year's class showcases Fritz's effect on the program, with many four and five-stars committing to Houston.

This allows more talent into the program and builds the future of Houston football.

2. The 2026 Home Schedule

The home schedule this year is not as difficult as the previous few years. Beginning with Oregon State and ending with Baylor, most of the home games this year look to be Houston victories.

The only hurdle Houston will have on their home schedule is their matchup against Cincinnati. Cincinnati has recently looked dangerous in the conference and their new recruiting class from this past offseason will give Houston some problems.

1. The 2026 NFL Draft

While the draft has already passed, the results from the draft are outstanding.

More NFL teams have taken note of Houston's recent successes and have begun looking at Houston's players for their future rosters.