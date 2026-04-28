The Houston Cougars wrapped up the 2026 NFL Draft over the weekend, and several players earned opportunities to play at the next level.

While Tanner Koziol was the lone Cougar drafted, ten other Cougars found themselves an opportunity to earn a roster spot, with five players signing undrafted free agent contracts.

In the past two days, five more players earned invites to team’s mini camps, where they will compete to make the roster for this upcoming season.

5 Cougars Receive NFL Camp Invites

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Stephon Johnson (5) scores a touchdown on a pass during the fourth quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

WR- Stephon Johnson

Houston’s wide receiver Stephon Johnson was one of the best receivers in the Big 12 Conference before suffering a season-ending foot injury against Oklahoma State.

In 2025, he hauled in 13 catches for 275 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 21.2 yards per reception.

Johnson can very well be a downfield threat; however, his injury really tanked his draft stock.

The good news for the talented wideout is that he earned an invite to the New York Giants mini camp, and he will have every opportunity to make the roster.

DB- Marc Stampley II

Houston’s defensive back Marc Stampley II transferred from Georgia Southern to play his final season for the Cougars, and it paid off.

Last year, he totaled 28 tackles along with three pass deflections, two interceptions, and a sack, to get himself on the radar of scouts at the next level.

Because of his strong final season, he earned an invite to the Seattle Seahawks mini-camp, and they have always been known as one of the best defensive teams in the entire NFL.

WR- Mekhi Mews

Houston’s wide receiver Mekhi Mews also transferred into the University of Houston after playing his first two seasons with Georgia.

Mews caught 29 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown in his first season as a Cougar, and then he shifted into a primary punt and kick-off returner, where he excelled.

Now, he will have the opportunity to show off his skills at wide receiver and special teams because he received an invite to join the New Orleans Saints mini-camp.

OL- Dalton Merryman

Houston’s offensive lineman Dalton Merryman spent one season at Houston after transferring in from Texas Tech.

The 6-foot-9 offensive lineman started all 12 games at right tackle, and he has all the characteristics to make it in the NFL.

He will get that opportunity to make it at the next level because he was invited to both the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks mini-camps.

K- Ethan Sanchez

Last but most certainly not least is Houston’s kicker Ethan Sanchez.

After transferring in from Old Dominion, Sanchez was one of the most exciting players to watch on the Cougars’ roster because of his swagger.

He finished the season with 106 points, and he kicked 80.8 percent on his field goals in his final year.

Sanchez will now have the opportunity to earn a roster spot because he was invite to join the San Fransico 49ers mini camp.