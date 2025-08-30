Assessing Houston Cougars QB Conner Weigman's Week 1 Performance
Houston football opened the sophomore campaign of the coach Willie Fritz era with a comfortable 27-0 shutout victory over Stephen F. Austin Thursday night, its first shutout since 2021 against Grambling State and its first shutout in a season opener since 1989 against UNLV.
In a postgame press conference, junior quarterback Conner Weigman issued a rewind on his Houston debut while giving his assessment on team performance to open the season, giving multiple other players props while also addressing what could be improved on.
Weigman looks back on Houston debut
The local Bridgeland High School alum logged a solid debut in Houston threads, in which in throwing 15-for-24 on 159 yards with three touchdown passes, he became the first Cougar quarterback to throw three touchdown passes in a game since Donovan Smith on Oct. 21, 2023 against Texas, reigniting an on-brand thread of quarterback play for Houston.
"It was a blessing," Weigman said. "It was a full circle moment, and I try to take it all in just having a bunch of friends and family from my hometown, being able to put on a good show."
Regarding the Cougars' offensive output, in which they were a perfect 3-for-3 in the red zone and a quality 7-for-17 in third down conversions, Weigman cited that there were a lot of ups and downs and that at times they beat themselves, but made the plays when they needed to. It's safe to say, though, that it was only a small sample size of what was shown, leaving more prime opportunities to build upon a great showing.
The Koziol Connection
Following the buildup and anticipation of the opener, Weigman's top target, who is expected to be a recurring team leader in receptions, was none other than senior tight end and Ball State transfer Tanner Koziol. Weigman wasted no time in expanding on their team chemistry.
"He's a dude, he's a very smart football player, and I feel like he's always in the right position," Weigman said. "He's always where I need him right at that moment, and he doesn't drop any balls; he's a really special player."
Koziol logged seven catches for 63 yards in his Houston debut, though a brief scare occurred at the 10:28 mark of the third quarter. Following a 23-yard reception, he took a hit to his left leg and received treatment, but was able to enter the game again and will be ready for more reps with Weigman at practice on Monday.
Youth In Mobility
Regarding Weigman's offseason work towards greater mobility, he noted how he made it to himself to stay upright, especially considering the recovery from his AC joint injury on his throwing shoulder in 2024.
"It's just a result of being healthier," he said. "I put a major emphasis on getting my body right this offseason, and I feel like I've done a good job of that, so let's keep it going."
The results were evident as Weigman held on for multiple passer scrambles, including one for 27 yards at the 3:41 mark of the second quarter. He nodded to the idea of being underrated as a runner.
"I always think I'm a pass-first guy," he said. "But if I need to get out of the pocket, I feel like I'm really good at that and can do it whenever I need to."