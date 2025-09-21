Betting Odds Released for Houston Cougars vs. Oregon State Beavers
The start of the season for the Houston Cougars has been historic in more ways than one. Houston has jumped out to a fast start in Year 2 under head coach Willie Fritz, and the Cougars are looking like they could be serious contenders in the Big 12.
The Cougars are 3-0 to start a season, for the first time in nearly a decade, and the defense has been hitting its stride right out of the gate, only allowing 29 points through three games, marking the fewest points allowed from a Cougars defense through three games in 40 years.
And after a week of rest with Houston taking their bye week, the Cougars will shift their attention to the next task at hand, a road trip matchup against the Oregon State Beavers, as the team looks to push forward their momentum.
Houston Open as Double-Digit Favorites over Oregon State
The start of the season for both programs has been widely different. As mentioned, the Cougars are off to a start that is being written in the program's history books, and for the Beavers, their first four weeks of the season have been a nightmare, with Oregon State being 0-4 when the Cougars travel to Corvallis.
Both teams feature transfer quarterbacks, with the Cougars having Texas A&M transfer Conner Weigman under center and the Beavers having former Texas and Duke quarterback Maailk Murphy as their signal caller.
The first few weeks for both quarterbacks in their new system have been completely different as Weigman has passed for 569 yards and four touchdowns without an interception and added 142 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. As for Murphy, it's been more of a struggle passing for 964 yards and six touchdowns, but throwing five interceptions.
With the two teams currently trending in different directions, the opening betting lines for the game reflect just that, as FanDuel Sportsbook recently released the opening betting line for the matchup with the Cougars set as 12.5-point favorites over the Beavers.
Other Betting Lines from FanDuel:
Moneyline: Houston (-480), Oregon State (+360)
Over/Under: O 48.5 (-110), U 48.5 (-110)
Not only does FanDuel favor the Cougars, but so does ESPN's matchup predictor, which has Houston as the heavy favorites with an 81.3 percent chance to earn the victory and start the season 4-0. The predictor has the Beavers with just a small chance, with an 18.7% chance to win, in what could be considered an upset if the Cougars fall to a winless team.
Houston will look to continue their red-hot start while the Beavers look to gain any spark to their struggling season with he matchup from Corvallis set to kick on on Friday, Sept. 26, at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.